EAT vs MWT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's USA One Day National Championship match - November 15th, 2021

In the first match of the USA Men’s National Championship, East Zone will take on MidWest Zone at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Ahead of USA’s upcoming Ireland series, USA Cricket has come up with a new 50-over tournament named Men’s National Championships to unearth new talent. A total of eight teams will be taking part in two different groups with the top teams of each group progressing to the grand finale.

USA Cricket has stated that the top cricketers from this tournament will be getting a chance to prove their worth in the national team in the upcoming Ireland series. A lot of international cricketers, who announced their retirements for their countries, are also taking part in the tournament.

East Zone will be led by former West Indies player Xavier Marshall. Meanwhile, the Midwest will be captained by Nikhil Kanchan.

#3 Karima Gore (EAT)

East all-rounder Karima Gore could be a valuable player for the side in this tournament. Though his numbers with the willow aren't that good, he can be a good talent with the ball in hand. He has so far picked up 30 List-A wickets in 26 innings. He also has 10 scalps in eight T20 innings.

#2 Xavier Marshall (EAT)

Former West Indies all-format cricketer Xavier Marshall shifted his base to US cricket a few years ago and is reaping the benefits with his top-class batting. Marshall has 584 T20 runs in 31 innings. He has also scored 1720 runs in List A cricket in 84 innings. His best score of 157* would give nightmares to the opposition bowlers.

#1 Nikhil Kanchan (MWT)

Midwest skipper Nikhil Kanchan is one of the budding cricketing prospects in USA cricket. He has so far scored 3664 runs in T20 cricket in 92 innings at an average of 46.38 and also smacked 702 runs in 11 50-over innings with an average of 78.

His right-arm medium pace has yielded his side 31 wickets in 31 innings so far. For the Midwest to progress in the tournament, a lot will depend on Nikhil’s performance.

Edited by Diptanil Roy