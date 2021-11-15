EAT vs MWT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for USA One Day National Championship 2021, Match 1

The East (EAT) will take on the Midwest (MWT) in the first match of the USA One Day National Championship 2021 at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Monday.

The USA One Day National Championship is a new tournament that the United States Cricket Board has come up with in order to identify and discover new cricketing talents in the country. Eight teams have been split into two groups and the final will be contested by the top teams from each group. While former West Indies player Xavier Marshall is the captain of East Zone, the Midwest will be led by Nikhil Kanchan.

EAT vs MWT Probable Playing 11 Today

EAT XI

Xavier Marshall, Derek Narine, Dominique Rikhi, Gajanand Singh, Bhaskar Yadram, Akshay Homraj, Damion Jacobs, Aryan Joshi, Karima Gore, Junaoy Drysdale, Trinson Carmichael

MWT XI

Shaheer Hasan, Vraj Patel, Fahad Babar, Nikhil Kanchan, Hasan Bemat, Karan Kumar, Mohit Patel, Datta Prakash, Jacobus Pienaar, Najam Iqbal, Farhan Ali

Match Details

EAT vs MWT, USA One Day National Championship 2021, Match 1

Date and Time: 15th November, 2021, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston

Pitch Report

Although not a lot is known about the track at Minute Maid Park in Houston, it is expected to be decent for batting. Batting first will be a better idea as it will give teams an opportunity to assess the surface, which might have some assistance for the fast bowlers.

Today’s EAT vs MWT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Akshay Homraj is a more than decent wicketkeeper-batter who is expected to add a lot of value to your fantasy side. Homraj can score runs at a brisk rate.

Batters

Xavier Marshall is the captain of the East side and has plenty of experience in this format. He has played 85 matches, amassing 1720 runs. His experience could prove to be crucial for the East team.

Although Gajanand Singh might’ve played only eight matches, he has the ability to take the opposition by surprise.

All-rounders

Bhaskar Yadram could prove to be an extremely important all-rounder for East. Yadram has scored 365 runs and picked up 14 wickets in 18 matches. He’s a safe captaincy choice for your EAT vs MWT Dream11 fantasy side.

Damion Jacobs is also a hard-hitting all-rounder who can cause plenty of damage with both the bat and ball. Jacobs has scored 224 runs in 19 games in addition to taking 38 wickets.

Bowler

Karima Gore is an important player for the East team, having picked up 30 wickets in 26 games. He would like to add a few more scalps to his name today.

Top 5 best players to pick in EAT vs MWT Dream11 prediction team

Bhaskar Yadram (EAT)

Damion Jacobs (EAT)

Gajanand Singh (EAT)

Xavier Marshall (EAT)

Karan Kumar (MWT)

Important stats for EAT vs MWT Dream11 prediction team

Bhaskar Yadram: 365 runs and 14 wickets in 18 matches

Damion Jacobs: 224 runs and 38 wickets in 19 matches

Gajanand Singh: 68 runs in 8 matches

Xavier Marshall: 1720 runs in 85 matches

Jacobus Pienaar: 444 runs and 13 wickets in 14 matches

EAT vs MWT Dream11 Prediction Today

EAT vs MWT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Homraj, S Ali, G Singh, X Marshall, K Kumar, T Ahmed, B Yadram, D Jacobs, J Pienaar, D P Prakash, K Gore

Captain: B Yadram. Vice-captain: D Jacobs

EAT vs MWT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Homraj, D Narine, G Singh, F Babar, X Marshall, K Kumar, B Yadram, D Jacobs, J Pienaar, D P Prakash, K Gore

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: G Singh. Vice-captain: X Marshall

Edited by Samya Majumdar