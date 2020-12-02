EBC vs CAL Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Match – December 3rd, 2020

In the previous Bengal T20 Challenge fixture against Calcutta Customs Club, East Bengal managed to register their first win in 5 matches, thanks to a wonderful century from Shreevats Goswami. They then managed to build on that positive momentum with a massive 58-run victory over Kalighat Club.

Meanwhile, Calcutta Customs Club haven’t had a great campaign in the Bengal T20 Challenge so far. They have managed just 2 wins from their 5 matches and haven’t particularly looked impressive.

Bengal T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

East Bengal Club

Shreevats Goswami (WK), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Raman, Abhijit Mal, Raju Halder, Rahul Shetty, Durgesh Dubbey, Arindam Ghosh

Calcutta Customs Club

Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta (c), Agniv Pan (wk), Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar, Dip Chatterjee, Satyam Mishra, Aditya Sharma, Bapi Manna, Prosenjit Das, Kunal Kumar, Rajarshi Mitra, Saikat Banerjee

Predicted Playing 11

East Bengal Club

Shreevats Goswami (WK), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav

Calcutta Customs Club

Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta (c), Agniv Pan (wk), Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar

Match Details

Match: East Bengal Club vs Calcutta Customs Club, Match 21

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: 3rd December 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens for the Bengal T20 Challenge is expected to be a balanced surface, with both the bowlers and the batsmen getting equal help from the surface. The pitch tends to favour pacers, and the spinners will have to sweat harder to get something off the track.

EBC vs CAL Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Bengal T20 Challenge: EBC vs CAL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shreevats Goswami, Suvankar Bal, Abhishek Das, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Ranjot Khaira, Karan Lal, Arnab Nandy, B Amit, Kanishk Seth, Shreyan Chakraborty, Mukesh Kumar

Captain: Shreevats Goswami, Vice-Captain: Karan Lal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shreevats Goswami, Suvankar Bal, Abhishek Das, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Ranjot Khaira, Karan Lal, Arnab Nandy, Kanishk Seth, Shreyan Chakraborty, Mukesh Kumar, Abhilash Semiwal

Captain: Kanishk Seth, Vice-Captain: Arnab Nandy