EBC vs CAL Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Match – December 3rd, 2020

In the previous Bengal T20 Challenge fixture against Calcutta Customs Club, East Bengal managed to register their first win in 5 matches, thanks to a wonderful century from Shreevats Goswami. They then managed to build on that positive momentum with a massive 58-run victory over Kalighat Club.
Meanwhile, Calcutta Customs Club haven’t had a great campaign in the Bengal T20 Challenge so far. They have managed just 2 wins from their 5 matches and haven’t particularly looked impressive.
Bengal T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from
East Bengal Club
Shreevats Goswami (WK), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Raman, Abhijit Mal, Raju Halder, Rahul Shetty, Durgesh Dubbey, Arindam Ghosh
Calcutta Customs Club
Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta (c), Agniv Pan (wk), Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar, Dip Chatterjee, Satyam Mishra, Aditya Sharma, Bapi Manna, Prosenjit Das, Kunal Kumar, Rajarshi Mitra, Saikat Banerjee
Predicted Playing 11
East Bengal Club
Shreevats Goswami (WK), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav
Calcutta Customs Club
Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta (c), Agniv Pan (wk), Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar
Match Details
Match: East Bengal Club vs Calcutta Customs Club, Match 21
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date: 3rd December 2020
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Pitch Report
The track at the Eden Gardens for the Bengal T20 Challenge is expected to be a balanced surface, with both the bowlers and the batsmen getting equal help from the surface. The pitch tends to favour pacers, and the spinners will have to sweat harder to get something off the track.
EBC vs CAL Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shreevats Goswami, Suvankar Bal, Abhishek Das, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Ranjot Khaira, Karan Lal, Arnab Nandy, B Amit, Kanishk Seth, Shreyan Chakraborty, Mukesh Kumar
Captain: Shreevats Goswami, Vice-Captain: Karan Lal
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shreevats Goswami, Suvankar Bal, Abhishek Das, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Ranjot Khaira, Karan Lal, Arnab Nandy, Kanishk Seth, Shreyan Chakraborty, Mukesh Kumar, Abhilash Semiwal
Captain: Kanishk Seth, Vice-Captain: Arnab NandyPublished 02 Dec 2020, 19:55 IST