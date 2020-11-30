EBC vs CAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 match – November 30th, 2020

Match 16 of the Bengal T20 Challenge will see East Bengal Club squaring off against Calcutta Customs club at Eden Gardens, on Monday.

East Bengal Club finds themselves languishing at the bottom of the table with four losses in four games. The team is yet to find the right combination. A couple of losses for the side will knock them out of the league.

Thus, they'll want to address this issue before it becomes too late for them.

Calcutta Customs Club, on the other hand, find themselves at the fourth position with eight points from four matches. The club will be eyeing a spot in the playoffs. A victory for them today against East Bengal today with take them to the second spot.

Squads to choose from

East Bengal Club

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Kumar Dubey.

Calcutta Customs Club

Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Agniv Pan, Ravi Kant Singh, Dip Chatterjee, Bapi Manna, Suvankar Bal, Prosenjit Kr Das, Arun Kumar, Kunal Kumar, Arka Sarkar, Abhi Las Semwal.

Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal Club

Shreevats Goswami, Abhijit Bhagat, Dipanjay Mukherjee, Anubhav Ahuja, Ranjoy Singh, Arnab Nandi, Sayan Mondal, Boddupalli Amit, Kanishk Seth, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Pandey

Calcutta Customs Club

Agniv Pan, Suvankar Bal, Abhishek Das, Sumanto Gupta, Chirag Pathak, Prosenjit Das, Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Bapi Manna, Ravikant Singh, Shreyan Chakraborty.

Match Details

Match: East Bengal Club vs Calcutta Customs Club

Date: November 30, 2020, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The average score at Eden Gardens during Bengal T20 Challenge has hovered around 140. The teams have struggled to score runs at the surface as the tournament has progressed, but during the last two games the chasing side have made light work of the total. Thus, the captains will be looking to bowl first.

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

EBC vs CAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Goswami, A Ahuja, S Gupta, A Das, C Pathak, A Kumar, B Amit, S Shekhar Mandal, B Manna, M Kumar, K Seth

Captain: B Amit Vice-captain: S Goswami

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Pan, S Bal, S Gupta, A Das, R Singh Khairak, A Kumar, B Amit, S Shekhar Mandal, B Manna, M Kumar, K Seth

Captain: S Bal Vice-captain: A Das