EBC vs KAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 Match – Dec 1st, 2020

Match 17 of the Bengal T20 Challenge has Kalighat Club taking on East Bengal Club at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Both teams encountered each other over the weekend, with Kalighat Club coming up trumps in a close contest. They had Sudip Chatterjee to thank, as his fifty helped them overcome Goswami and co. They will be hoping for an encore against East Bengal Club, who are still searching for an elusive win.

While both teams are neck and neck on paper, Kalighat Club have momentum on their side and have a slight edge ahead of this all-important fixture. With two valuable points up for grabs, both teams should give in their all in what promises to be a riveting contest at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Squads to choose from

Kalighat Club

Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das, Prinan Dutta.

East Bengal Club

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Kumar Dubey

Predicted Playing 11

Kalighat Club

Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, Pritam Chakraborty, Satyaki Ghosh, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik and Sourav Mandal

East Bengal Club

Shreevats Goswami, Abhijit Bhagat, Dipanjay Mukherjee, Anubhav Ahuja, Ranjot Singh, Arnab Nandi, Sayan Mondal, Boddupalli Amit, Kanishk Seth, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Pandey

Match Details

Match: Kalighat Club vs East Bengal Club, Match 17

Date: 1st December 2020, at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

A slow pitch beckons at the Eden Gardens, with the spinners expected to have a major say in the outcome of this game. There is some swing on offer for the pacers as well to make it tough going for the batsmen, who will need to bide their time in the middle before going big.

With this being an afternoon fixture, both teams will look to make good use of the conditions early on and look to bat upon winning the toss. 140 should be a very competitive total, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses.

KAC vs EBC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KAC vs EBC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sudip Chatterjee, S Goswami, Shubham Chatterjee, J Basu, R Singh, B Amit, A Nandy, S Sarkar, M Kumar, K Seth and S Mondal

Captain: B Amit, Vice-Captain: Sudip Chatterjee

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sudip Chatterjee, S Goswami, Shubham Chatterjee, J Basu, D Mukherjee, B Amit, A Nandy, P Pramanik, M Kumar, K Seth and S Mondal

Captain: Sudip Chatterjee, Vice-Captain: S Goswami