EBC vs MBC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 match – November 28th, 2020

India's oldest rivals in Football, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, will meet on the cricket pitch on Saturday. The match will be the first Kolkata Derby of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020.

East Bengal have lost both their games so far and will have to turn their fortunes around quickly if they are to make it to the playoffs. They were considered the favourites ahead of the season, but have failed to prove themselves.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, won their opening game this season but went on to lose their next two matches. The team finds themselves in a spot of bother and will have to find the right combination if they are to seal a playoffs berth.

With two historical rivals clashing in this fixture, we could have an intriguing game on the cards.

Squads to choose from

East Bengal Club

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Kumar Dubey.

Mohun Bagan Club

Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das (Jr), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

Predicted Playing 11

East Bengal Club

Shreevats Goswami, Arindam Ghosh, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit and Sayan Shekhar Mandal.

Mohan Bagan Club

Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

Match Details

Match: East Bengal Club vs Mohun Bagan AC

Date: 28th November 2020 at 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at Eden Gardens has remained consistent and unchanged in the last few days. The previous fixtures of the Bengal T20 Challenge have witnessed low scoring encounters.

The pitch is expected to slow down as the innings progresses, which may be an area of concern for the chasing side. The bowlers have fared well on this track and picked up plenty of wickets. Batting first after winning the toss will be on the captain's minds.

EBC vs MBC Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

EBC vs MBC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Das, M Tiwary, V Singh, R S Kahira, A Bhagat, A Mazumder, A Nandy, P Yadav, M Kumar, A Deep and S Ghosh.

Captain: A Nandy Vice-captain: A Mazumder

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Goswami, M Tiwary, S Sharma, R S Kahira, B Amit, A Mazumder, A Nandy, P Yadav, M Kumar, A Pandey and S Ghosh.

Captain: M Kumar Vice-captain: S Ghosh