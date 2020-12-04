EBC vs TMC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Match – December 5th, 2020

East Bengal Club will take on Tapan Memorial Club in the 24th match of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge

After two consecutive defeats to begin their Bengal T20 Challenge campaign, East Bengal Club have hit their stride. They’ve managed three successive victories in the tournament, all of them by more than 40 runs; East Bengal beat Calcutta Customs by 41 runs in their last Bengal T20 Challenge game.

Meanwhile, Tapan Memorial Club have also been in sensational form in the Bengal T20 Challenge. They have lost just once in five games, doing so against Town Club. They come into this Bengal T20 Challenge game after a 2-wicket victory over Kalighat Club.

Bengal T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

East Bengal Club

Shreevats Goswami (WK), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Raman, Abhijit Mal, Raju Halder, Rahul Shetty, Durgesh Dubbey, Arindam Ghosh.

Tapan Memorial Club

Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi (W/K), Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das Sr, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Debopratim Halder, Nilkantha Das, Abhishek Porel, Koushik Ghosh, Samik Karmankar, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, S Basu, Vikash Singh, Roshan Singh, Suraj Singh, Smit Mahanta.

Predicted Playing-11s

East Bengal Club

Shreevats Goswami (WK), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav.

Calcutta Customs Club

Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi (W/K), Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das Sr, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Debopratim Halder, Nilkantha Das.

Match Details

Match: East Bengal Club vs Tapan Memorial Club, Match 24

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date and Time: 5th December, 2020; 3:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens in the Bengal T20 Challenge could be a sporting surface, with both bowlers and batsmen expected to get equal help from it. However, with the pitch likely to favour pacers, the spinners may have to sweat harder to get some purchase off it.

EBC vs TMC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

EBC vs TMC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shreevats Goswami, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Gaurav Chauhan, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kaif Ahmed, Sandipan Das Sr, Arnab Nandy, Ramesh Prasad, Kanishk Seth, Mukesh Kumar, Sujit Kumar Yadav.

Captain: Shreevats Goswami. Vice-Captain: Sandipan Das Sr..

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shreevats Goswami, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Gaurav Chauhan, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kaif Ahmed, Sandipan Das Sr, Arnab Nandy, Ramesh Prasad, Kanishk Seth, Mukesh Kumar, Prayas Ray Barman.

Captain: Ramesh Prasad. Vice-Captain: Arnab Nandy.