EBC-W vs ARC-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Bengal Women’s T20 Match - February 7th, 2022

East Bengal Club Women will take on Aryan Club Women in the inaugural match of Bengal Women’s T20 Blast at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal on February 7, Monday.

Bengal Women’s T20 Blast inaugural season will have six teams featuring, namely East Bengal Club Women, Aryan Club Women, MD. Sporting Club Women, Rajasthan Club Women, Town Club Women, and Kalighat Club Women.

The Cricket Association of Bengal’s major aim for the competition is to unveil new talent. International cricketers Rumeli Dhar and VR Vanitha are key attractions in the season opener. Both teams would love to start the competition on a winning note and stay ahead of the other sides.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the EBC-W v ARC-W contest.

#3 Aparna Mondal (EBC-W)

East Bengal Club Women’s wicketkeeper-batter Aparna Mondal will be one of the players to watch out for in the tournament. She put up decent performances in the recently-concluded Women's Senior One Day Trophy.

Mondal gets to bat in the top and middle order and we can expect her to score some crucial runs in the middle overs and death overs.

#2 VR Vanitha (ARC-W)

Vellaswamy Ramu Vanitha has played for India in 22 games, scoring some valuable runs during her stint with the national side. A lot will depend on her form in this encounter.

She had a pretty good tournament in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy and will be aiming to continue her good form in this competition as well.

#1 Rumeli Dhar (EBC-W)

Rumeli Dhar made her ODI debut way back in 2003 and will be one of the more experienced players going into this encounter. She has scored 131 runs in 11 T20I innings at an average of 18.71 and has also picked up 13 wickets in 17 innings.

In the recent Women's Senior One Day Trophy, she batted at No. 4 and put up decent runs, which makes her one of the multiplier choices going into this contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee