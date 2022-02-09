EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, Match 5

East Bengal Club Women (EBC-W) will take on Kalighat Club Women (KAC-W) in the fifth match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Wednesday.

Both teams have started their Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 campaigns with wins over Aryan Club Women. While East Bengal Club Women won by 35 runs, Kalighat Club Women managed a 15-run win.

EBC-W vs KAC-W Probable Playing 11 today

East Bengal Club Women: Aparna Mondal (wk), Ankita Chakraborty, Rumeli Dhar (c), Tithi Swarpan Das, Shrayosi Pranay Aich, Jhumpa Roy, Riya Goswami, Trishita Sarkar, Puja Rajak, Brishti Susanta Majhi, Swastika Kundu

Kalighat Club Women: Gouher Sultana (c), Nisha Suvenda Majhi (wk), Dyuti Paul, Mamata Kisku, Ankita Mahato, Samayita Adhikari, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Anindita Nath, Puja Adhikary, Pampa Sarkar, Piyali Ghosh

Match Details

EBC-W vs KAC-W, Match 5, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022

Date & Time: February 9th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far. The track at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani has generally assisted the bowlers. While the pacers have found some movement with the new ball, the spinners have got the ball to turn as well.

Today’s EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aparna Mondal was excellent behind the stumps in the first game, taking a catch and affecting two stumpings. She can be handy with the bat as well.

Batter

Mamata Kisku is one of Kalighat Club Women's premier batters who scored 27 against Aryan Club Women.

All-rounders

Brishti Susanta Majhi was magnificent in the first game, scoring 31 runs and also returning with figures of 3/4.

Gouher Sultana fared very well in the first game. She managed 19 runs and picked up a couple of wickets as well.

Bowler

Swastika Kundu bowled an excellent spell in the first game, returning with figures of 2/5 from two overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Brishti Susanta Majhi (EBC-W): 142 points

Anindita Nath (KAC-W): 103 points

Gouher Sultana (KAC-W): 95 points

Swastika Kundu (EBC-W): 60 points

Rumeli Dhar (EBC-W): 24 points

Important stats for EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Brishti Susanta Majhi: 31 runs & 3 wickets

Swastika Kundu: 2 wickets

Anindita Nath: 3 wickets

Gouher Sultana: 19 runs & 2 wickets

EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction (Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for East Bengal Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aparna Mondal, Mamata Kisku, Samayita Adhikari, Puja Rajak, Rumeli Dhar, Gouher Sultana, Brishti Susanta Majhi, Anindita Nath, Pampa Sarkar, Shrayosi Pranay Aich, Swastika Kundu

Captain: Brishti Susanta Majhi. Vice-captain: Gouher Sultana.

Dream11 Team for East Bengal Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aparna Mondal, Mamata Kisku, Ankita Mahato, Puja Rajak, Rumeli Dhar, Gouher Sultana, Brishti Susanta Majhi, Anindita Nath, Pampa Sarkar, Piyali Ghosh, Swastika Kundu

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Rumeli Dhar. Vice-captain: Anindita Nath.

Edited by Samya Majumdar