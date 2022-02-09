EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, Match 5

East Bengal Club Women (EBC-W) will take on Kalighat Club Women (KAC-W) in the fifth match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Wednesday.
Both teams have started their Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 campaigns with wins over Aryan Club Women. While East Bengal Club Women won by 35 runs, Kalighat Club Women managed a 15-run win.
EBC-W vs KAC-W Probable Playing 11 today
East Bengal Club Women: Aparna Mondal (wk), Ankita Chakraborty, Rumeli Dhar (c), Tithi Swarpan Das, Shrayosi Pranay Aich, Jhumpa Roy, Riya Goswami, Trishita Sarkar, Puja Rajak, Brishti Susanta Majhi, Swastika Kundu
Kalighat Club Women: Gouher Sultana (c), Nisha Suvenda Majhi (wk), Dyuti Paul, Mamata Kisku, Ankita Mahato, Samayita Adhikari, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Anindita Nath, Puja Adhikary, Pampa Sarkar, Piyali Ghosh
Match Details
EBC-W vs KAC-W, Match 5, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022
Date & Time: February 9th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani
Pitch Report
The Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far. The track at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani has generally assisted the bowlers. While the pacers have found some movement with the new ball, the spinners have got the ball to turn as well.
Today’s EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Aparna Mondal was excellent behind the stumps in the first game, taking a catch and affecting two stumpings. She can be handy with the bat as well.
Batter
Mamata Kisku is one of Kalighat Club Women's premier batters who scored 27 against Aryan Club Women.
All-rounders
Brishti Susanta Majhi was magnificent in the first game, scoring 31 runs and also returning with figures of 3/4.
Gouher Sultana fared very well in the first game. She managed 19 runs and picked up a couple of wickets as well.
Bowler
Swastika Kundu bowled an excellent spell in the first game, returning with figures of 2/5 from two overs.
Top 5 best players to pick in EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Brishti Susanta Majhi (EBC-W): 142 points
Anindita Nath (KAC-W): 103 points
Gouher Sultana (KAC-W): 95 points
Swastika Kundu (EBC-W): 60 points
Rumeli Dhar (EBC-W): 24 points
Important stats for EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Brishti Susanta Majhi: 31 runs & 3 wickets
Swastika Kundu: 2 wickets
Anindita Nath: 3 wickets
Gouher Sultana: 19 runs & 2 wickets
EBC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction (Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aparna Mondal, Mamata Kisku, Samayita Adhikari, Puja Rajak, Rumeli Dhar, Gouher Sultana, Brishti Susanta Majhi, Anindita Nath, Pampa Sarkar, Shrayosi Pranay Aich, Swastika Kundu
Captain: Brishti Susanta Majhi. Vice-captain: Gouher Sultana.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aparna Mondal, Mamata Kisku, Ankita Mahato, Puja Rajak, Rumeli Dhar, Gouher Sultana, Brishti Susanta Majhi, Anindita Nath, Pampa Sarkar, Piyali Ghosh, Swastika Kundu
Captain: Rumeli Dhar. Vice-captain: Anindita Nath.