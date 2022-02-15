EBC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, Match 18

East Bengal Club Women (EBC-W) will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club Women (MSC-W) in the 18th match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Tuesday.

East Bengal Club Women are second in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast standings after winning three of their five matches. They have a net run rate of +0.458 and beat Town Club Women by seven wickets in their last outing. Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting Club Women head into today's game on the back of a five-wicket win over Kalighat Club Women. They’ve already defeated East Bengal Club Women once this season and are currently atop the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.185.

EBC-W vs MSC-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EBC-W XI

Ankita Chakraborty, Jhumpa Roy, Riya Goswami, Trishita Sarkar, Aparna Mondal, Tithi Das, Bristi Maji, Rumeli Dhar, Puja Rajak, Swastika Kundu, Shrayosi Aich

MSC-W XI

Mita Paul (c), Payel Vakharia, Shrabani Swapan Paul, Priyanka Bala (wk), Tithas Sadhu, Sushmita Ganguly, Tapati Paul, Bidisha Dey, Swati Sah, Punam Soni, Ishika Barui

Match Details

EBC-W vs MSC-W, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, Match 18

Date and Time: 15th February, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The track at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani generally favors the bowlers. The batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. A score of around 120 could be par at the venue.

Today’s EBC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

P Bala could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 70 runs in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast so far.

Batters

She might be listed as a batter, but J Roy has been hugely influential with the ball, scalping four wickets in the tournament thus far.

All-rounders

M Paul is a fantastic all-rounder who has scored 182 runs and picked up four wickets in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast. The Mohammedan Sporting Club Women captain will be an excellent multiplier choice for your MSC-W vs EBC-W Dream11 fantasy team.

B Susanta Majhi has scored 114 runs in addition to taking six wickets in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast.

Bowler

S Aich has been in great form, picking up nine wickets already. She will be eyeing adding to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in EBC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 prediction team

M Paul (MSC-W) – 398 points

B Susanta Majhi (EBC-W) – 386 points

S Aich (EBC-W) – 277 points

R Dhar (EBC-W) – 240 points

T Sadhu (MSC-W) – 200 points

Important stats for EBC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 prediction team

M Paul: 182 runs and 4 wickets

B Majhi: 114 runs and 6 wickets

S Aich: 9 wickets

R Dhar: 72 runs and 2 wickets

T Sadhu: 85 runs and 1 wicket

EBC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Women’s T20 Blast)

EBC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Bala, J Roy, P Rajak, S Swapan Paul, M Paul, B Majhi, R Dhar, T Sadhu, S Aich, B Dey, T Paul

Captain: M Paul. Vice-captain: B Majhi.

EBC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Bala, A Chakraborty, J Roy, P Rajak, S Swapan Paul, M Paul, B Majhi, R Dhar, S Aich, B Dey, T Paul

Captain: R Dhar. Vice-captain: S Aich.

Edited by Samya Majumdar