EBC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, Match 7

East Bengal Club Women (EBC-W) will take on Rajasthan Club Women (RAC-W) in the seventh match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Thursday.

East Bengal Club Women have been in great form in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast. They started their campaign with a 35-run win over Aryan Club Women before beating Kalighat Club Women by 22 runs. Rajasthan Club, meanwhile, started their Bengal Women’s T20 Blast journey with an eight-wicket triumph over Town Club. However, they lost to Mohammedan Sporting Women by 19 runs in their second outing.

EBC-W vs RAC-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EBC-W XI

Ankita Chakraborty, Jhumpa Roy, Riya Goswami, Trishita Sarkar, Aparna Mondal, Tithi Das, Bristi Maji, Rumeli Dhar, Puja Rajak, Swastika Kundu, Shrayosi Aich

RAC-W XI

Sansthita Biswas, Sumana Mondal, Dhara Gujjar, Dipa Das, Priyanka Sarkar, Rupa Dutta, Priti Mondal, Saika Ishaque, Ananya Halder, Mouli Mandal, Sweety Divangshi

Match Details

EBC-W vs RAC-W, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, Match 7

Date and Time: 10th February, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The track at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani generally favors the bowlers. The batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. A score of around 120 could be par at the venue.

Today’s EBC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Mondal could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 29 runs in two Bengal Women’s T20 Blast matches so far. Mondal is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Rajasthan Club Women skipper D Gujjar has been in good form on the domestic circuit of late. She also got good starts in both Bengal Women’s T20 Blast matches and will be looking to play a big knock today.

All-rounder

B Majjhi has scored 72 runs and picked up four wickets in the tournament. Majhi would be an excellent multiplier choice for your RAC-W vs EBC-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

A Halder has been in great form in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, taking five wickets from two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in EBC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 prediction team

B Majhi (EBC-W) – 231 points

A Halder (RAC-W) – 178 points

D Gujjar (RAC-W) – 140 points

M Mandal (RAC-W) – 120 points

A Mondal (EBC-W) – 85 points

Important stats for EBC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 prediction team

B Majhi: 72 runs and 4 wickets

A Halder: 5 wickets

D Gujjar: 57 runs

M Mandal: 3 wickets

A Mondal: 29 runs

EBC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Women’s T20 Blast)

EBC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Mondal, S Biswas, D Gujjar, J Roy, P Rajak, B Majhi, T Das, P Sarkar, A Halder, M Mandal, S Aich

Captain: B Majhi. Vice-captain: A Halder.

EBC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Mondal, D Das, D Gujjar, J Roy, P Rajak, B Majhi, R Dhar, P Sarkar, A Halder, M Mandal, S Aich

Captain: D Gujjar. Vice-captain: P Sarkar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar