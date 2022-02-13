EBC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 Match 14

East Bengal Club Women (EBC-W) will take on Town Club Women (TOC-W) in the 14th match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Sunday.

East Bengal lost to MD Sporting in their previous game, which snapped their winning streak. Before that, they had won their first three games. In the points table, they are still in first place, and would like to maintain that position against an out-of-form Town Club team.

Meanwhile, Town Club may not be expecting much from this game, although they need to win this one to keep alive their playoff hopes.

EBC-W vs TOC-W Probable Playing XIs

EBC-W XI

Bristi Maji, Rumeli Dhar (c), Jhumpa Roy, Ankita Chakraborty, Aparna Mondol (wk), Puja Rajak, Tithi Das, Shrayosi Aich, Barnali Tamuli, Riya Goswami, Mallika Roy.

TOC-W XI

Sneha Gupta, Ankita Barman, Anamika Das, Parna Paul (wk), Srilekha Roy, Rupal Tiwari, Sukanya Parida (c), Sagarika Sengupta, Salma Khatun, Rukmani Roy, Monika Mal.

Match Details

Match: East Bengal Club Women vs Town Club Women.

Date & Time: February 13, 2022; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Pitch Report

The wicket should be a typical Indian pitch, with bowlers to get more help than batters, and spinners expected to dominate proceedings. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score.

Today’s EBC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ankita Chakraborty: She is a talented wicketkeeper-batter. She has accumulated 104 runs in four innings at an average of 26.

Batters

Ankita Barman: She is the second leading run-getter for TOC-W in this tournament. She has scored 75 runs in her last four games, and has also picked up five wickets.

All-rounders

Brishti Maji: Maji is the leading run-getter for EBC-W in this tournament. She has scored 107 runs in her last four games, and has also taken five wickets. That makes her a must-have in your EBC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Shrayosi Aich: Aich is a genuine wicket-taker for her team. She has picked up six wickets in just four games in the competition so far, and could prove to be an effective pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in EBC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 prediction team

Rumeli Dhar (EBC-W) – 146 points.

Jhumpa Roy (EBC-W) – 167 points.

Rupal Tiwari (TOC-W) – 114 points.

Key stats for EBC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 prediction team

Sukanya Parida - five wickets and four runs in her last four games; bowling average: 19.00.

Monika Mali - Five wickets in her last four games; bowling average: 10.8.

Sneha Gupta - 95 runs in her last four games; batting average: 23.75.

EBC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 Prediction

EBC-W vs TOC-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ankita Chakraborty, Ankita Barman, Jhumpa Roy, Puja Rajak, Rumeli Dhar, Bristi Maji, Tithi Das, Sneha Gupta, Sukanya Parida, Monika Mal, Shrayosi Aich.

Captain: Bristi Maji. Vice-Captain: Rumeli Dhar.

EBC-W vs TOC-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ankita Chakraborty, Ankita Barman, Sagarika Sengupta, Jhumpa Roy, Puja Rajak, Rumeli Dhar, Bristi Maji, Sneha Gupta, Sukanya Parida,Monika Mal, Shrayosi Aich.

Captain: Bristi Maji. Vice-Captain: Shrayosi Aich.

Edited by Bhargav