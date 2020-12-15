ECB v SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Emirates D20 Match – Dec 15, 2020

ECB Blues will lock horns with Sharjah in the 13th match of the Emirates D20 Tournament on Tuesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

ECB Blues are placed at the 2nd position on the points table with three wins and a loss from their four games. They lost their last game against Fujairah by 6 wickets, a loss that could prove as a break in momentum after winning three games in a row.

Sharjah, on the other hand, are placed 4th in the points table with two wins and a loss from their three games. They won their last game against Abu Dhabi by 31 runs. They are on a two-game winning streak and will look to keep the momentum alive by winning this game.

ECB Blues are the clear favourites to win this game against Sharjah, given the perfect balance in their squad.

Squads to choose from

ECB Blues

Adhitya Shetty, Ali Shan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Ateeq ur Rehman (WK), Basil Hameed (C), Fahad Nawaz, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, CP Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid and Zahoor Khan.

Sharjah

Arsalan Javed, Badiuzzama Sayed, Faisal Altaf, Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (C & WK), Hafeez Rahman, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Boota (WK), Mohammed Halan Mohammed Harris, Nathan Shibu (WK), Renjith Mani and Umair Ali.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-11s

ECB Blues

Vriitya Aravind (WK), CP Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed (C), Ansh Tandon, Ali Shan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

Sharjah

Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Fayyaz Ahmad (C & WK), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Badiuzzama Sayed, Yuvraj Barua, Krishan Paul.

Match Details

Match: ECB Blues vs Sharjah, Match 13

Date: 15th December 2020, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium can be considered a balanced one. Pacers enjoy bowling on this track and they will be expected to make maximum impact. Lack of assistance for the spinners means that a lot will depend on the quicks for wickets.

ECB v SHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECB v SHA Dream11 Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah, Basil Hameed, CP Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Faisal Altaf, Zahoor Khan

Advertisement

Captain: Aryan Lakra, Vice-Captain: Kashif Daud

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Renjth Mani, Basil Hameed, CP Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Waheed Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Faisal Altaf, Zahoor Khan

Captain: Aryan Lakra, Vice-Captain: Vriitya Aravind