ECB vs AAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 26th, 2020

The ECB Blues are in action on Sunday as they face Ajman Alubond in Match 10 of the Emirates D10 League 2020.

ECB Blues have been the team to beat so far with the likes of Chirag Suri and Rohan Mustafa leading the way with the bat. With captain Ahmed Raza and Junaid Siddiquie featuring in the bowling attack, the Blues are heavy favourites for this encounter.

Their opponents, Ajman have lost both their games so far against Team Abu Dhabi and Dubai Pulse Secure. With their backs against the wall and the race for the playoff spots heating up, Ajman would be desperate for a win against ECB Blues in what promises to be an entertaining encounter in Dubai.

Squads to choose from

ECB Blues

Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind

Ajman Alubond

Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid.

Predicted Playing XIs

ECB Blues

R Mustafa, C Suri, V Aravind, M Usman, M Boota, T Ali, A Raza, K Daud, J Siddique, K Meiyappan and A Ayaz

Ajman Alubond

A Shakoor, S Sandeep, A Gul-Khan, S Singh, Z Farid, A Mirza, H Arshad, A Hamza, O Farooq, N Aziz and M Azhar

Match Details

Match: ECB Blues vs Ajman Alubond

Date: 26th July 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game is on the cards in Dubai with teams posting big scores at an alarming rate. While there is little help for the pacers, there is some turn on offer for the spinners, who will be key when it comes to curbing the run rate.

Both teams should look to bat first on this surface with 100 being par.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECB vs AAD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, A Shakoor, C Suri, M Usman, S Singh, K Daud, R Mustafa, A Raza, J Siddique, M Azhar and O Farooq

Captain: R Mustafa, Vice-Captain: K Daud

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, S Sandeep, C Suri, T Ali, S Singh, K Daud, R Mustafa, A Raza, K Meiyappan, M Azhar and O Farooq

Captain: R Mustafa, Vice-Captain: C Suri