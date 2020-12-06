ECB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Emirates D20 Match 1 – Dec 06, 2020

The Emirates Cricket Board will host the Dream11 Emirates D20 starting from the 6th of December. Six teams will square off in the 18-day tournament that will be played in the ICC Academy ground in Dubai.

ECB Blues will be up against Team Abu Dhabi in the Emirates D20 tournament opener. The Blues won the Emirates D20 tournament played in July-August earlier this year. They had finished second in the points table before beating Fujairah Pacific Ventures in the final.

Meanwhile, Team Abu Dhabi were one of the most disappointing teams in that Emirates D20 tournament. They won just two of their ten league games to finish with the wooden spoon. Thus, they will want to fare well in the latest edition of the Emirates D20 tournament.

Emirates D20: Squads to choose from

ECB Blues: Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed (C), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Ateeq Ur Rehman (WK), Vriitya Aravind (WK), Adhitya Shetty, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan.

Team Abu Dhabi: Aaryan Madani, Osama Hassan Shah, Sahil Hariani, Surjith Manohardas, Mazhar Bashir, Midhun Pattlikkadan (C), Paresh Katkar, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Soorya Sathish, Ben Willgoss (WK), Kai Smith (WK), Jishnu Balan, Karthik Nagendran, Matiullah Khan, Mudassir Hussain, Navalesh Naidoo.

Predicted Playing-XIs

ECB Blues: Vriitya Aravind (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed (c), Fahad Nawaz, Ateeq Ur Rahman, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Adhitya Shetty, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan.

Advertisement

Team Abu Dhabi: Kai Smith (wk), Aaryan Madani, Osama Hassan Shah, Sahil Hariani, Midhun Pattlikkadan (c), Paresh Katkar, Mazhar Bashir, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Karthik Nagendran, Matiullah Khan, Mudassir Hussain.

Match Details

Match: ECB Blues vs Team Abu Dhabi

Date: December 6th 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai is a very good one to bat on. The average score at this tournament in July-August was around 115 runs. Thus, another high-scoring Emirates D20 game could well be on the cards.

Emirates D20 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ECB vs ABD)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vriitya Aravind, Kai Smith, Basil Hameed, Aaryan Madani, Osama Hassan Shah, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Midhun Pattlikkadan, Adhitya Shetty, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Mudassir Hussain.

Captain: Vriitya Aravind. Vice-captain: Midhun Pattlikkadan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vriitya Aravind, Ateeq Ur Rahman, Basil Hameed, Osama Hassan Shah, Sahil Hariani, Sanchit Sharma, Midhun Pattlikkadan, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Adhitya Shetty, Zahoor Khan, Matiullah Khan.

Captain: Basil Hameed. Vice-captain: Osama Hassan Shah.