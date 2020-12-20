ECB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Emirates D20 match – December 21st, 2020

Abu Dhabi and ECB Blues take on each other in the Emirates D20 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

ECB Blues have had a good run in the Emirates D20 tournament, winning five of their seven games. They are second in the points table and will hope to get back to winning ways after a loss against Fujairah Pacific Ventures, where the Basil Hameed-led side fell 14 runs short of a 154-run target.

Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the Emirates D20 points table. They are yet to win a game in the tournament and have just two points to their name,,thanks to two matches that were called off. Unsurprisingly, ECB Blues go into this game as the clear favourites.

Emirates D20 2020: Squads to choose from

Abu Dhabi

Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Karthik Nagendran, Navalesh Naidoo, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Mudassir Hussain, Paresh Katkar, Osama Hassan, Kai Smith.

ECB Blues

Adhitya Shetty, Ali Shan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Ateeq ur Rehman (WK), Basil Hameed (C), Fahad Nawaz, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, CP Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid and Zahoor Khan.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Abu Dhabi

Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Karthik Nagendran, Navalesh Naidoo.

ECB Blues

Vriitya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed (C), Ansh Tandon, Ali Shan Sharafu, Zawar Farid, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

Match Details

Match: ECB Blues vs Abu Dhabi

Date: 21st December 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch in the Emirates D20 in Dubai is conducive to both batsmen and bowlers. The previous games at this venue have seen fair contests between bat and ball, and the same trend is expected to continue in this Emirates D20 game too.

ABD vs ECB Dream11 Suggestions

ECB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, B Hameed, A Shan Sharafu, C Rizwan, Lakra, J Siddique, K Meiyappan, M Bashir, J V Balan, N Naidoo and M S Pattlikkadan.

Captain: A Lakra. Vice-Captain: K Meiyappan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, B Hameed, A Shan Sharafu, C Rizwan, Lakra, A Tandon, K Meiyappan, M Bashir, M Hussain, N Naidoo and W Ahmad.

Captain: A Lakra. Vice-Captain: V Aravind.