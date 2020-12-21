ECB vs AJM Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D20 Tournament Match – December 22nd, 2020

The Emirates D20 League is nearing the business end of the competition and things are heating up in the race for the final two qualification spots. ECB Blues have given a good account of themselves so far in the competition. They have won 3 of their last 5 matches.

Ajman, on the other hand, have won just one match in the entire tournament so far. They haven’t beaten any of their opponents in their last 5 games. They will be hoping to pull off a surprise victory against the ECB Blues on Tuesday.

ECB vs AJM: Squads to choose from

ECB Blues

Basil Hameed (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Ateeq Ur Rehman, M Farazuddin, Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid

Ajman

Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Khan, Anand Kumar, Zubair Zuhaib, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Asif Khan, Nasir Aziz, Rishabh Mukherjee, A Khan, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar

ECB vs AJM: Predicted Playing 11

ECB Blues

Basil Hameed (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan

Ajman

Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Khan, Anand Kumar, Zubair Zuhaib, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Asif Khan

ECB vs AJM: Match details

Match: ECB Blues vs Ajman

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Date and Time: 22nd December, 2020, 2:30 PM IST

ECB vs AJM: Pitch report

The wicket at the ICC Academy in Dubai is considered more beneficial to the bowlers as batsmen quite often struggle on this pitch. The pace bowlers are expected to get a lot of help from the surface. A score of 145 runs is expected to be par on this pitch.

ECB vs AJM Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Viritya Aravind, Abdul Shakoor, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Aryan Lakra, Waheed Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Karthik Meiyappan, Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar

Captain: Aryan Lakra Vice-Captain: Rameez Shahzad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Viritya Aravind, Abdul Shakoor, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Aryan Lakra, Waheed Ahmed, Karthik Meiyappan, Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Sharif Asadullah

Captain: Vritiya Aravind Vice-Captain: Waheed Ahmed