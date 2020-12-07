ECB vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Emirates D20 Match 6 – Dec 07, 2020

In the last game on day two of the Dream11 Emirates D20, ECB Blues will take on Dubai at the ICC Academy in Dubai. It will be the second game of the day for both teams.

The defending champions, ECB Blues, started their campaign in the Emirates D20 with a win. They beat Team Abu Dhabi convincingly by defending 142 runs with relative ease. Their top-order got runs before their middle-order crumbled. However, ECB Blues' bowling was excellent, as they restricted Team Abu Dhabi to just 106/9 in their allotted twenty overs.

On the other hand, Dubai are due to face Fujairah in their Emirates D20 tournament opener before they square off against the defending champions.

In the Emirates D10 tournament earlier this year, Dubai finished fourth and were pretty inconsistent. The Shahrukh Sheikh-led side will be aiming for a better start in the Emirates D20 though.

Emirates D20: Squads to choose from

ECB Blues: Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed (C), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Ateeq Ur Rehman (WK), Vriitya Aravind (WK), Adhitya Shetty, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan.

Dubai: Muhammad Usman, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Omer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Adnaan Khan (WK), Bilal Cheema (WK), Syed Haider (WK), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Tahir Latif.

Predicted Playing XIs

ECB Blues: Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed (c), Ansh Tandon, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

Dubai: Muhammad Usman, Adnaan Khan, Bilal Cheema (wk), Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Rahul Bhatia, Tahir Latif.

Match Details

Match: ECB Blues vs Dubai

Date: December 6th 2020, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy in Dubai in the Emirates D20 is a good one to bat on. However, it also has something in it for the bowlers. Thus, another sporting pitch is likely to be in store for this game. 160-170 could well be a par score on this pitch.

Emirates D20 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ECB vs DUB)

Dream11 team for ECB Blues vs Dubai - Emirates D20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adnaan Khan, Vriitya Aravind, Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Saqib Manshad, Omer Farooq, Aryan Lakra, Rahul Bhatia, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Waheed Ahmad.

Captain: Vriitya Aravind. Vice-captain: Adnaan Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adnaan Khan, Vriitya Aravind, Muhammad Usman, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Shahrukh Sheikh, Saqib Manshad, Aryan Lakra, Tahir Latif, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan.

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Saqib Manshad.