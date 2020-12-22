The league stages of this year's Emirates D20 League are done and dusted. In the second semi-final of the tournament, ECB Blues square off against Sharjah at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai. While the ECB Blues have been in good form throughout this tournament, Sharjah have been pretty inconsistent.

ECB Blues may have lost their last league game against Ajman. However, they have won seven out of their 10 games. In fact, before the game against Ajman, table-toppers Fujairah were the only team to beat ECB Blues. The batsmen haven’t really set the stage on fire. However, the bowlers have been excellent and ECB might be slight favourites heading into this semi-final.

On the other hand, Sharjah have had a pretty up and down tournament. They have won four and lost as many. One game was abandoned while their last game against Dubai, which was a direct shoot-out for the third spot, ended in a tie.

The Fayyaz Ahmad-led side have just not been able to build any sort of momentum throughout the season. They will have to shrug that off and bring their ‘A’ game to this big semi-final.

ECB vs SHA: Squads to choose from

Emirates Cricket Board: Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed (C), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Ateeq Ur Rehman (WK), Vriitya Aravind (WK), Adhitya Shetty, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan

Sharjah: Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Khalid Shah, Renjth Mani, Yuvraj Barua, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Mohammed Halan, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota (WK), Nathan Shibu (WK), Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul

ECB vs SHA: Predicted playing XIs

Emirates Cricket Board: Vriitya Aravind (WK), Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmed, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed (C), Zawar Farid, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Adhitya Shetty, Palaniappan Meiyappan

Sharjah: Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Mohammed Halan, Muhammad Boota (WK), Badiuzzama Sayed, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Nathan Shibu, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul

ECB vs SHA: Match details

Match: Emirates Cricket Board vs Sharjah

Date: December 23rd 2020, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

ECB vs SHA: Pitch report

The pitch at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai has been a good one to bat on and the batsmen have been able to play their shots on the up. However, the bowlers have had something in this track as well. A score of around 160-165 runs could be par.

ECB vs SHA Emirates D20 Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

Dream11 Team for ECB Blues vs Sharjah - Emirates D20 Semi-final 2.

ECB vs SHA Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vriitya Aravind, Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Khalid Shah, Waheed Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Palaniappan Meiyappan, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul

Captain: Aryan Lakra Vice-captain: Kashif Daud

ECB vs SHA Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vriitya Aravind, Fayyaz Ahmad, Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Renjith Mani, Waheed Ahmed, Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Adhitya Shetty, Palaniappan Meiyappan, Krishan Paul

Captain: Waheed Ahmed Vice-captain: Umair Ali