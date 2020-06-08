ECC vs GHC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T20 League Match - June 9th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ECC vs GHC match of the Finnish T20 League 2020.

Empire CC takes on Greater Helsinki CC in the Finnish T20 League 2020 at the Kerava National Cricket Ground.

Finnish Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy

Finnish Premier League action continues as Empire CC take on Greater Helsinki in what promises to be a close encounter.

Both teams had contrasting starts to their campaign. While Empire CC had to fight off a resilient Bengal Tiger side, Greater Helsinki succumbed rather meekly to SKK Rapids on Saturday.

GHC will be eyeing their first win of the tournament, although Empire CC will walk into this game as the favourites.

Squads to choose from:

Empire CC

U Nandini, B Panda, J Scamans, Z Ijaz, R Savage, H Kumar, C Sekhar, M Imran, V Padhaal, H Hytti, R Muhammad, MB Tambe, A Sher, R Sathyanarayana, T Yousaf, V Verma, SG Srinivasan, J Hadley, ST Qureshi, A Ghaffar, K Bhatnagar.

Greater Helsinki CC

A Attiqe, G Nazir, C Shabbir, A Ahmad, K Waheed, A Ijaz, Z Rehman, A Waris, R Ali, R Peter, K Muhammad, P Garhwal, N Shahid, S Amin, A Hussain.

Predicted Playing XIs

Empire CC

Vanraaj Padhaal, Zeerak Ijaz, Jonathan Scamans, Richard Savage, Shoaib Qureshi, Muhammad Imran, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Abdul Ghafar, Raaz Mohammad and Kushagra Bhatnagar.

Greater Helsinki CC

Ziaur Rehman, Sohail Amin, Asad Ijaz, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attiqe, Naveed Shahid, Adnan Ahmad, Iatazaaz Hussain, Kashif Muhammad and Ronald Peter.

Match Details

Match: Empire CC vs Greater Helsinki CC

Date: June 9, 2020, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

Although a few clouds are expected during the game, there is no threat of rain. The overcast conditions should aid the pacers early on. The batsmen will have to work hard for their runs, with 120 expected to be a decent total on this surface.

Finnish League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECC vs GHC Dream11 Fantasy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Scamans, A Attiqe, G Nazir, M Imran, V Padhaal, C Shabbir, Z Rehman, A Sher, N Shahid, A Ghaffar and K Bhatnagar

Captain - A Sher, Vice-Captain - Z Rehman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Scamans, A Attiqe, G Nazir, M Tambe, R Savage, C Shabbir, Z Rehman, A Sher, K Muhammad, A Ghaffar and K Bhatnagar

Captain - A Sher, Vice-captain - C Shabbir