ECC vs GR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden 2022, Match 5 and 6

Evergreen Cricket Club will take on Goteborg Royals in the fifth and sixth matches of the ECS Sweden 2022 at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Tuesday.

Evergreen Cricket Club will be hoping to begin their campaign on the front foot. They ended the previous edition with three successive victories and would like to pick up from where they were left off.

Meanwhile, Goteborg Royals have already played this season. They won their first couple of matches against Helsinborg Stars by six runs and 20 runs, respectively, and will be hoping to sustain that winning momentum.

ECC vs GR Probable Playing 11 Today

ECC XI

A.Ali (wk), M.Khan, S.Sarwar, T.Ahmed, I.Razzaq Kiyani, U.Nawaz, A.Mohammad, R.Ranjan Swain, S.Rizwan, H.Yusufzai, S.Abbas-I

GR XI

S.Natrajan (wk), S.Balusubramanian, S.Palanisamy, V.Krishna, V.Malliboyana.Vennapusa, B.Konka, V.Hegde, C.Jha, A.Saseendran, C.Murthy

Match Details

ECC vs GR, ECS Sweden 2022, Match 5 and 6

Date and Time: May 3, 2022, 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball in the early stages of the game but is overall, a batting wicket. Scores of over 100 will be expected at this venue as the batters will find some purchase.

Today’s ECC vs GR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Natrajan is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He has scored 25 runs at a strike rate of 166.67.

Batters

M Khan has plenty of potential to play jaw-defying knocks. He was an important player for his side in the last edition.

Sibi Balasubramanian has looked in good touch with the bat so far this season. He has amassed 33 runs at a strike rate of over 143.

All-rounders

S Vennapusa is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to prove a match-winner for his side. He has scalped three wickets and is also more than decent with the bat in hand. Vennapusa will be a great multiplier pick for your ECC vs GR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

C Jha has also been in mesmerising form in this competition. He has scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 150 and has also bagged two wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in ECC vs GR Dream11 prediction team

C Jha (GR)

S Vennapusa (GR)

S Balasubramanian (GR)

I Razzaq Kiyani (ECC)

M Khan (ECC)

Important stats for ECC vs GR Dream11 prediction team

C Jha: 30 runs and 2 wickets

S Vennapusa: 3 wickets

S Balasubramanian: 33 runs

ECC vs GR Dream11 Prediction Today

ECC vs GR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Natrajan, S Balasubramaniam, S Palanisamy, M Khan, S Vennapusa, B Konka, I Razzaq Kiyani, U Nawaz, C Jha, A Saseendran, A Mohammad

Captain: C Jha Vice-Captain: S Vennapusa

ECC vs GR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Natrajan, A Ali, S Balasubramaniam, S Palanisamy, M Khan, S Vennapusa, B Konka, I Razzaq Kiyani, C Jha, A Saseendran, A Mohammad

Captain: M Khan Vice-Captain: S Balasubramaniam

Edited by Ritwik Kumar