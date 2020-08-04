ECC vs HSC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malmo Match - Aug 4th, 2020

Match 6 of the ECS T10 Malmo League has Evergreen Cricket Club taking on Helsingborg Sports Club in Malmo.

Both teams got off to a bad start on Monday and are looking to kick-start their campaigns with a win in this game. Although both teams are evenly matched on paper, Evergreen will consider themselves as the favourites given their relatively better performance on Monday.

However, the T10 format is quite unpredictable, which makes for a great contest between the two sides.

Squads to choose from

Evergreen Cricket Club

Rizwan Shah, Umar Nawaz, Tauqeer Ahmed, Shahid Sarwar, ZahidKaini, Zia Ul Haq, Waqar Khan, Raja Ilyas, Mehraan Khan, Irfan Mian, Aftab Mohammad, Ahmer Ali, Arsalan Ali, Asif Kalyal, Nazar Mohammad, Wahidullah Mohammadullah, Saqib Latif, Waqas Ali, theRaees Ahmad and Shamraiz Iqbal.

Helsingborg Sports Club

Davinder Singh, Madhan Raman, Rohit Saproo, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Prasanjit Behera, Sadashiv Gour, Satish Kohri, Pramod Chandrasekaraiah, Phani Kompella, Abinash Panda, Sahil Rathod, Sachin Shetty, Aravind Chandrasekaran, Satish Kunjir, Arulpraksh Madhu and Santosh Marathe

Predicted Playing XIs

Evergreen Cricket Club

A Ali, N Mohammad, W Mohammadullah, S Latif, T Ahmed, R Ahmed, I Mian, A Mohammad, A Kalyal, U Nawaz and Z Kaini

Helsingborg Sports Club

A Panda, R Saproo, M Raman, P Chandrasekraiah, P Kompella, S Shetty, A Chandrasekaran, P Behera, S Gour, S Kori and S Kunjir

Match Details

Match: Evergreen Cricket Club vs Helsingborg Sports Club

Date: 4th August 2020, at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet,Malmo

Pitch Report

A decent track is on offer in Malmo with something available to both the batsmen and the bowlers. While the batsmen will be wary of inconsistent bounce off the surface, they will have to get their eye in before going big. Wickets in hand are going to be critical, with either side looking to bat first upon winning the toss

ECS T10 Malmo Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECC vs HSC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kunjir, A Panda, P Kompella, A Ali, R Saproo, S Shetty, A Kalyal, I Mian, S Gour, U Nawaz and Z Kaini

Captain: A Panda, Vice-Captain: I Mian

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Chandrasekariah, A Panda, S Rathod, A Ali, R Saproo, S Shetty, A Kalyal, I Mian, S Gour, U Nawaz and Z Kaini

Captain: A Panda, Vice-Captain: A Kalyal