ECC vs HSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Landskrona 2022, 3rd Quarter-final

Evergreen (ECC) will take on Hisingens (HSG) in the third quarter-final of the ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 at the Landskrona Cricket Club on Friday, 13 May.
Evergreen have been in phenomenal form in the ECS T10 Landskrona 2022. They won all eight of their encounters and finished atop Group A. On the other hand, Hisingens have been inconsistent. With three wins and five losses, they finished fourth in Group B.
ECC vs HSG Probable Playing 11 today
Evergreen: Arslan Ali, Umar Nawaz, Abdullah Muhammad, Imran Kiyani, Aftab Mohammad, Basit Abdul, Saqib Latif, Ahmer Ali (c & wk), Awais Naeem, Rajeev Swain, Muhammad Qadeer.
Hisingens: Chaitanya Kilari, Nithin Ramakrishna, Gokul Seenivasan, Rakesh Srikanth, Nizam Shahul, Naresh Reddy, Shankar Padmanabhan (wk), Vaibhav Joshi (c), Karthikeyan Sivanandham, Abhinav Kamma, Sriram Sridhar.
Match Details
ECC vs HSG, 3rd Quarter-final, ECS T10 Landskrona 2022
Date & Time: May 13th 2022, 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club
Pitch Report
The track at the Landskrona Cricket Club is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having racked up big scores regularly at the venue. Another high-scoring game may well be on the cards today.
Today’s ECC vs HSG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Saqib Latif can make decent contributions with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Nithin Ramakrishna is HSG's top-scorer in the ECS T10 Landskrona 2022, having accumulated 232 runs at a strike rate of 214.81. He has hit 25 sixes.
All-rounders
Umar Nawaz has amassed 324 runs at a strike rate of 255.11 in addition to taking four wickets.
Imran Kiyani has been in top form with the ball, returning with 12 scalps at an economy of 6.56.
Bowler
Vaibhav Joshi has bowled well in the ECS T10 Landskrona 2022, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.00.
Top 5 best players to pick in ECC vs HSG Dream11 Prediction Team
Umar Nawaz (ECC): 702 points
Imran Kiyani (ECC): 534 points
Muhammad Qadeer (ECC): 419 points
Nithin Ramakrishna (HSG): 398 points
Vaibhav Joshi (HSG): 373 points
Important stats for ECC vs HSG Dream11 Prediction Team
Umar Nawaz: 324 runs & 4 wickets
Imran Kiyani: 47 runs & 12 wickets
Muhammad Qadeer: 10 wickets
Nithin Ramakrishna: 232 runs
Vaibhav Joshi: 9 wickets
ECC vs HSG Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Landskrona 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saqib Latif, Arslan Ali, Nithin Ramakrishna, Rakesh Srikanth, Umar Nawaz, Imran Kiyani, Chaitanya Kilari, Gokul Seenivasan, Muhammad Qadeer, Rajeev Swain, Vaibhav Joshi.
Captain: Umar Nawaz. Vice-captain: Nithin Ramakrishna.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saqib Latif, Abdullah Muhammad, Arslan Ali, Nithin Ramakrishna, Umar Nawaz, Imran Kiyani, Chaitanya Kilari, Muhammad Qadeer, Rajeev Swain, Vaibhav Joshi, Abhinav Kamma.
Captain: Umar Nawaz. Vice-captain: Imran Kiyani.