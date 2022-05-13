ECC vs HSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Landskrona 2022, 3rd Quarter-final

Evergreen (ECC) will take on Hisingens (HSG) in the third quarter-final of the ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 at the Landskrona Cricket Club on Friday, 13 May.

Evergreen have been in phenomenal form in the ECS T10 Landskrona 2022. They won all eight of their encounters and finished atop Group A. On the other hand, Hisingens have been inconsistent. With three wins and five losses, they finished fourth in Group B.

ECC vs HSG Probable Playing 11 today

Evergreen: Arslan Ali, Umar Nawaz, Abdullah Muhammad, Imran Kiyani, Aftab Mohammad, Basit Abdul, Saqib Latif, Ahmer Ali (c & wk), Awais Naeem, Rajeev Swain, Muhammad Qadeer.

Hisingens: Chaitanya Kilari, Nithin Ramakrishna, Gokul Seenivasan, Rakesh Srikanth, Nizam Shahul, Naresh Reddy, Shankar Padmanabhan (wk), Vaibhav Joshi (c), Karthikeyan Sivanandham, Abhinav Kamma, Sriram Sridhar.

Match Details

ECC vs HSG, 3rd Quarter-final, ECS T10 Landskrona 2022

Date & Time: May 13th 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club

Pitch Report

The track at the Landskrona Cricket Club is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having racked up big scores regularly at the venue. Another high-scoring game may well be on the cards today.

Today’s ECC vs HSG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Saqib Latif can make decent contributions with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Nithin Ramakrishna is HSG's top-scorer in the ECS T10 Landskrona 2022, having accumulated 232 runs at a strike rate of 214.81. He has hit 25 sixes.

All-rounders

Umar Nawaz has amassed 324 runs at a strike rate of 255.11 in addition to taking four wickets.

Imran Kiyani has been in top form with the ball, returning with 12 scalps at an economy of 6.56.

Bowler

Vaibhav Joshi has bowled well in the ECS T10 Landskrona 2022, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in ECC vs HSG Dream11 Prediction Team

Umar Nawaz (ECC): 702 points

Imran Kiyani (ECC): 534 points

Muhammad Qadeer (ECC): 419 points

Nithin Ramakrishna (HSG): 398 points

Vaibhav Joshi (HSG): 373 points

Important stats for ECC vs HSG Dream11 Prediction Team

Umar Nawaz: 324 runs & 4 wickets

Imran Kiyani: 47 runs & 12 wickets

Muhammad Qadeer: 10 wickets

Nithin Ramakrishna: 232 runs

Vaibhav Joshi: 9 wickets

ECC vs HSG Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Landskrona 2022)

Dream11 Team for Evergreen vs Hisingens - ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 Quarter-final 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saqib Latif, Arslan Ali, Nithin Ramakrishna, Rakesh Srikanth, Umar Nawaz, Imran Kiyani, Chaitanya Kilari, Gokul Seenivasan, Muhammad Qadeer, Rajeev Swain, Vaibhav Joshi.

Captain: Umar Nawaz. Vice-captain: Nithin Ramakrishna.

Dream11 Team for Evergreen vs Hisingens - ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 Quarter-final 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saqib Latif, Abdullah Muhammad, Arslan Ali, Nithin Ramakrishna, Umar Nawaz, Imran Kiyani, Chaitanya Kilari, Muhammad Qadeer, Rajeev Swain, Vaibhav Joshi, Abhinav Kamma.

Captain: Umar Nawaz. Vice-captain: Imran Kiyani.

Edited by Samya Majumdar