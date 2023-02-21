ECC vs IIL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 30

The Emirates NBD CKT Club (ECC) will lock horns with the Infusion Invergy Lions (IIL) in the 30th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Tuesday, February 21. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ECC vs IIL Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.
Emirates NBD CKT Club are having a great time in the tournament. They have played four matches so far in the competition and have won three of them. They are currently second in the Group B points table and will look to maintain their position with a win in this match.
The Infusion Invergy Lions, on the other hand, have played three matches in the tournament. They have lost two of their matches and are currently seventh in the standings. Both teams will be looking for a win and an exciting contest can be expected.
ECC vs IIL Match Details
The 30th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on February 21 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 9.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.
Match: ECC vs IIL, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 30
Date and Time: February 21, 2023, 9.00 pm IST
Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai
ECC vs IIL Pitch Report
The pitch at the ICC Academy has been a balanced one. Both bowlers and batters will have a chance to impact the match in their own ways.
ECC vs IIL Probable Playing XIs for today's match
ECC Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
ECC Probable Playing XI
Mohammad Shahir Yusuf, Anuj Thakur, Anuradha Ekanayake, Lahiru Malwatta, Al Ameen Sainudeen, Muhammad Asad Ali Raja, Hasitha Shamika, Akhlaq Haidar, Muhammad Ismail-II, Muhammad Yasir, and Muhammad Imran-IV.
IIL Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
IIL Probable Playing XI
Zaman Khan, Muhammad Fahad Aliani, Bilal Sheikh, Waqas Tariq, Muhammad Awais, Haseeb Ur Rehman, Keshav Sharma, Syed Muhammad-Danish, Amin Khan-l, Muhammad Omair, and Khursand Butt.
ECC vs IIL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Mohammad Shahir
Mohammad Shahir has been good with the bat in the tournament. He has also fared decently behind the stumps and this makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.
Batter
Akhlaq Haidar
Akhlaq Haidar has been in good touch with the bat this tournament. He has scored heavily in the last two matches and this makes him the best batter pick for this match.
All-rounder
Syed Muhammad-Danish
Syed Muhammad-Danish has performed brilliantly with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He has the ability to pick up significant points in both innings of the match and this makes Danish the best all-rounder pick for the match.
Bowler
Muhammad Asad Ali Raja
Muhammad Asad Ali Rajha can be a very effective bowler. He has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures, which makes him the best bowler pick for the match.
ECC vs IIL Match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Akhlaq Haidar
Akhlaq Haidar has been in great form in the tournament. He can impact the match with his aggressive batting in the top order and this makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Al Ameen Sainudeen
Al Ameen Saiudeen can be a very important batter in the middle order. He also has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures and this makes him a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Five Must-picks for ECC vs IIL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Al Ameen Sainudeen
Akhlaq Haidar
Muhammad Asad Ali Raja
Syed Muhammad Danish
Mohammad Shahir
ECC vs IIL match expert tips
Al Ameen Sainudeen could be a very important pick for this match. His ability to be impactful in a match with both the bat and the ball makes him a player you cannot ignore for the fantasy contests of the match.
ECC vs IIL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: M Shahir
Batters: A Haidar, A Thakur, J Khan
All-rounders: M Yasir-I, Syed Muhammad Danish, W Tariq, A Ameen Sainudeen
Bowlers: E Siddiq, M Ismail-II, M Asad Ali Raja
ECC vs IIL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: M Shahir
Batters: A Haidar, A Thakur, J Khan
All-rounders: M Yasir-I, Syed Muhammad Danish, W Tariq, A Ameen Sainudeen
Bowlers: E Siddiq, M Ismail-II, M Asad Ali Raja