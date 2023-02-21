ECC vs IIL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 30

The Emirates NBD CKT Club (ECC) will lock horns with the Infusion Invergy Lions (IIL) in the 30th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Tuesday, February 21. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ECC vs IIL Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

Emirates NBD CKT Club are having a great time in the tournament. They have played four matches so far in the competition and have won three of them. They are currently second in the Group B points table and will look to maintain their position with a win in this match.

The Infusion Invergy Lions, on the other hand, have played three matches in the tournament. They have lost two of their matches and are currently seventh in the standings. Both teams will be looking for a win and an exciting contest can be expected.

ECC vs IIL Match Details

The 30th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on February 21 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 9.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: ECC vs IIL, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 30

Date and Time: February 21, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

ECC vs IIL Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy has been a balanced one. Both bowlers and batters will have a chance to impact the match in their own ways.

ECC vs IIL Probable Playing XIs for today's match

ECC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ECC Probable Playing XI

Mohammad Shahir Yusuf, Anuj Thakur, Anuradha Ekanayake, Lahiru Malwatta, Al Ameen Sainudeen, Muhammad Asad Ali Raja, Hasitha Shamika, Akhlaq Haidar, Muhammad Ismail-II, Muhammad Yasir, and Muhammad Imran-IV.

IIL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IIL Probable Playing XI

Zaman Khan, Muhammad Fahad Aliani, Bilal Sheikh, Waqas Tariq, Muhammad Awais, Haseeb Ur Rehman, Keshav Sharma, Syed Muhammad-Danish, Amin Khan-l, Muhammad Omair, and Khursand Butt.

ECC vs IIL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Shahir

Mohammad Shahir has been good with the bat in the tournament. He has also fared decently behind the stumps and this makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

Akhlaq Haidar

Akhlaq Haidar has been in good touch with the bat this tournament. He has scored heavily in the last two matches and this makes him the best batter pick for this match.

All-rounder

Syed Muhammad-Danish

Syed Muhammad-Danish has performed brilliantly with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He has the ability to pick up significant points in both innings of the match and this makes Danish the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Muhammad Asad Ali Raja

Muhammad Asad Ali Rajha can be a very effective bowler. He has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures, which makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

ECC vs IIL Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Akhlaq Haidar

Akhlaq Haidar has been in great form in the tournament. He can impact the match with his aggressive batting in the top order and this makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Al Ameen Sainudeen

Al Ameen Saiudeen can be a very important batter in the middle order. He also has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures and this makes him a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for ECC vs IIL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Al Ameen Sainudeen

Akhlaq Haidar

Muhammad Asad Ali Raja

Syed Muhammad Danish

Mohammad Shahir

ECC vs IIL match expert tips

Al Ameen Sainudeen could be a very important pick for this match. His ability to be impactful in a match with both the bat and the ball makes him a player you cannot ignore for the fantasy contests of the match.

ECC vs IIL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Shahir

Batters: A Haidar, A Thakur, J Khan

All-rounders: M Yasir-I, Syed Muhammad Danish, W Tariq, A Ameen Sainudeen

Bowlers: E Siddiq, M Ismail-II, M Asad Ali Raja

ECC vs IIL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Shahir

Batters: A Haidar, A Thakur, J Khan

All-rounders: M Yasir-I, Syed Muhammad Danish, W Tariq, A Ameen Sainudeen

Bowlers: E Siddiq, M Ismail-II, M Asad Ali Raja

