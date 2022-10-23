ECC vs INW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 8

Emirates NBD CKT Club (ECC) will take on International Warriors (INW) in Match 8 of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 at ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ECC vs INW Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 8.

This will be the first match of the tournament for both sides. Emirates NBD CKT Club have a strong squad on paper and they have plenty of experienced players who will be expected to fire strongly. Meanwhile, International Warriors also have an able lineup and cannot be taken lightly.

ECC vs INW Match Details, Match 8

The Match 8 of ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 will be played on October 23 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ECC vs INW, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 23rd October, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ECC vs INW Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy is expected to be balanced and both batters and bowlers are expected to find some assistance here. Pacers will enjoy the movement on offer. Four of the last five matches have been won by sides having opted to bat first.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 213.8

Average second innings score: 191.6

ECC vs INW Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Emirates NBD CKT Club: NA

International Warriors: NA

ECC vs INW probable playing 11s for today’s match

Emirates NBD CKT Club Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Emirates NBD CKT Club Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Shahir Yusuf, Hammad Ahmed Khan, Vaibahv Singh(C), Akhlaq Haidar, Muhammad Ismail-II, Santosh Pillai, Umar Sultan, Anurag Nishad, Muzammil Charan, Sohail Anwar Butt, Anuj Thakur

International Warriors Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

International Warriors Probable Playing 11

Diyon Stouter, Haseeb Lashari, Imran Meyen(C), Javed Siddiqi, Srivantha Thilakahetti, Samay Mishra, Gayan Randiligama, Lucky Abbas, Shayan Khan, Thinus Steyn, Nizakat Ali

ECC vs INW Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Ali (33 runs and 67 wickets in 71 matches)

Despite being listed as a wicket-keeper, N Ali could prove to be a handy choice for a bowler as he has taken 67 wickets in 71 games.

Top Batter pick

V Singh (76 runs in 2 matches)

V Singh is a wonderful batting pick as he has scored 76 runs in only two games so far in his career.

Top All-rounder pick

G Randiligama (53 runs and 5 wickets in 12 matches)

G Randiligama is an effective all-rounder from the International Warriors side. He has scored 53 runs and also has five wickets to his name from 12 matches.

Top Bowler pick

S Anwar Butt (46 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches)

S Anwar Butt could prove to be a useful candidate for your Dream11 Fantasy. He has scored 46 runs and has also scalped four wickets.

ECC vs INW match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh has notched up 76 runs in only two matches. He is in great form and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your ECC vs INW Dream11 Fantasy Team.

G Randiligama

G Randiligama has done well for his side. He has scored 53 runs and has five wickets in 12 matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ECC vs INW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Career Stats V Singh 76 runs G Randiligama 53 runs and 5 wickets S Anwar Butt 46 runs and 4 wickets N Ali 33 runs and 67 wickets S Pillai 406 runs and 20 wickets

ECC vs INW match expert tips

N Ali has great numbers and he could prove to be an underrated pick for your Dream11 Fantasy.

ECC vs INW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

ECC vs INW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Shahir, N Ali

Batter: D Stouter, M Yasir, V Singh

All-rounder: G Randiligama, S Pillai, U Sultan

Bowler: J Jayawickrama, S Anwar Butt, U Azim

ECC vs INW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

ECC vs INW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Shahir, N Ali

Batter: D Stouter, M Yasir, H Lashari, V Singh

All-rounder: G Randiligama, S Pillai, U Sultan

Bowler: J Jayawickrama, S Anwar Butt, H Ahmed Khan

