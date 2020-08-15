ECC vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Belgium Match - Aug 15th, 2020

Match 3 of the ECS T10 Belgium League pits Exiles CC against Liege CC at the Belgium Oval in Gent.

Both teams would be playing their second game of the day and have a decent understanding of the conditions at the venue.

While both teams possess well-balanced rosters, the Exiles are the favourites for this game owing to their superior batting quality on paper. However, Liege CC aren't far off as well as they will be looking to register a win at the expense of Exiles CC.

Either way, we should witness a close game between them with two valuable points up for grabs in Gent.

Squads to choose from

Exiles CC

Waqas Ali, Soheel Hussain, Abdul Hai Muhammad, Ali Abbas, Amer Diwan Ali, Amin Gul Malikzai. Ehsanullah Babar, Faisal Mehmood, Imtiaz Hussain, Jagjit Singh, Sohail Kalim, Sulaiman Muhammad, Sultan Diwan Ali, Zadran Fahad, and Zoheeb Hussain

Liege CC

Tazanfar Ghuman, Ali Hassan Ghuman, Adnan Razaaq, Umair Rafi Butt, Ali Raza, Majid Mahmood, Asif Khan, Furkaan Khail, Ubaid Khail, Hamza Minhas, Aamir Nadeem, Yasir Mehmood, Banujan Sanjeeva, Danish Aziz, P S Deepu, Muhammed Rehman, Safi Ud Din, and Noman Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Exiles CC

Zoheeb Hussain, Amer Diwan Ali, Sulaiman Muhammad, Waqas Ali, Abdul Hai Muhammad, Soheel Hussain, Faisal Mehmood, Ehsanullah Babar, Sohail Kalim, Ali Abbas and Zadran Fahad.

Liege CC

Tazanfar Ghuman, Umair Rafi Butt, Ali Raza, Majid Mahmood, Hamza Minhas, Furkaan Khail, Ali Hassan Ghuman, Aamir Nadeem, Asif Khan, Banujan Sanjeeva and P S Deepu

Match Details

Match: Exiles CC vs Liege CC

Date: 15th August 2020, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: The Belgian Oval, Gent

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides, with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The batsmen should be wary of variable bounce despite the boundaries being relatively small. Both teams would ideally want to bat first and post a total of at least 90, which is about par on this surface.

ECS T10 Belgium Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECC vs LCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Ghuman, A Hai Muhammad, M Mahmood, S Muhammad, U Butt, A Hassan Ghuman, F Mehmood, A Abbas, A Khan, B Anton Sanjeeva and S Kalim

Captain: A Hassan Ghuman, Vice-Captain: A Hai Muhammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Ghuman, A Hai Muhammad, M Mahmood, S Muhammad, A Raza, A Hassan Ghuman, PS Deepu, A Abbas, A Khan, B Anton Sanjeeva and S Kalim

Captain: A Hassan Ghuman, Vice-Captain: S Kalim