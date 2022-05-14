ECC vs MAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ECS T10 Landskrona, 1st Semi-final

The Evergreen Cricket Club (ECC) will take on Malmohus (MAM) in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Landskrona at the Landskrona Cricket Club on Saturday, 14 May.

Evergreen Cricket Club won all eight of their group stage matches and finished atop the Group A points table. They beat the Hisingens by eight wickets in the third quarter-final. Malmohus, on the other hand, finished second in the Group B points table, having won five out of their eight group stage matches. They won their last game against Seaside by seven wickets.

ECC vs MAM Probable Playing 11 Today

ECC XI

Ahmer Ali (C), Imran Kiyani, Haris Idrees (WK), Saran Aslam, Umar Nawaz, Shahid Sarwar, Arslan Ali, Muhammad Qadeer, Abdullah Muhammad, Aftab Mohammad, Muhammad Asif.

MAM XI

Ankit Gupta (C & WK), Dheeraj Malhotra, Rizwan Tarar, Sandeep Mallidi, Sambit Pattanaik, Naz Maddy, Prasanjit Behera, Adam Sarten, Sachin Khairnar, Ashish Rajput, Sheron Nord.

Match Details

ECC vs MAM, ECS T10 Landskrona, 1st Semi-final

Date and Time: 14th May 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Landskrona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Landskrona Cricket Club is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 97 runs.

Today's ECC vs MAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ankit Gupta: Ankit is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 181 runs at a strike rate of close to 197 in nine matches.

Batters

Sandeep Mallidi: Mallidi has scored 160 runs while also picking up three wickets in nine matches.

Ahmer Ali: Ali has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Evergreen Cricket Club, scoring 124 runs at a strike rate of 161-plus. He also has two wickets to his name.

All-rounders

Umar Nawaz: Nawaz has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ECS T10 Landskrona. He has scored 362 runs and picked up four wickets in nine matches.

Dheeraj Malhotra: Dheeraj can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 184 runs and claimed nine scalped this season.

Bowlers

Muhammad Qadeer: Qadeer has bowled exceptionally well in the ECS T10 Landskrona, picking up 12 wickets, including his best figures of 2/7.

Prasanjit Behera: Prasanjit has taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.50 in nine matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in ECC vs MAM Dream11 prediction team

Umar Nawaz (ECC) - 780 points

Dheeraj Malhotra (MAM) - 622 points

Imran Kiyani (ECC) - 540 points

Muhammad Qadeer (ECC) - 495 points

Ankit Gupta (MAM) - 403 points

Important Stats for ECC vs MAM Dream11 prediction team

Umar Nawaz: 362 runs and 4 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 241.33 and ER - 6.66

Dheeraj Malhotra: 184 runs and 9 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 161.40 and ER - 9.24

Imran Kiyani: 47 runs and 12 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 123.68 and ER - 6.70

Muhammad Qadeer: 17 runs and 12 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 141.66 and ER - 7.94

Ankit Gupta: 181 runs in 9 matches; SR - 196.73

ECC vs MAM Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Landskrona)

ECC vs MAM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Landskrona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ankit Gupta, Sambit Pattanaik, Ahmer Ali, Sandeep Mallidi, Rizwan Tarar, Dheeraj Malhotra, Umar Nawaz, Imran Kiyani, Adam Sarten, Aftab Mohammad, Muhammad Qadeer.

Captain: Umar Nawaz. Vice-captain: Ankit Gupta.

ECC vs MAM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Landskrona

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ankit Gupta, Sambit Pattanaik, Ahmer Ali, Sandeep Mallidi, Rizwan Tarar, Dheeraj Malhotra, Umar Nawaz, Saran Aslam, Adam Sarten, Prasanjit Behera, Muhammad Qadeer.

Captain: Dheeraj Malhotra. Vice-captain: Umar Nawaz.

Edited by Samya Majumdar