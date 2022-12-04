ECC vs MEM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 52

Emirates NBD CKT Club (ECC) will lock horns with Mideast Metals (MEM) in the 52nd game of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Sunday at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at ECC vs MEM Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and more.

Emirates NBD have won only one of their last five games, while Mideast Metals have won two of their last five. Emirates NBD will look to win the game, but Mideast Metals are a better team and expected to prevail.

ECC vs MEM Match Details

The 52nd game of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on December 4 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 10:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ECC vs MEM, Match 52

Date and Time: December 4, 2022; 10:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, a high-scoring game could ensue, with pacers to play a key role. The last game played here between The Vision Shipping and Karwan CC saw 400 runs scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

ECC vs MEM Form Guide

ECC - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

MEM - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

ECC vs MEM Probable Playing XIs

ECC

No major injury updates

Mohammad Shahir (wk), Sohail Anwar Butt, Hammad Ahmed Khan, Chakura Raveen, Anurag Nishad, Lahiru Malwatta, Muhammad Asad Ali Raja, Muhammad Yasir-I (c), Akhlaq Haidar, Anuradha Ekanayake, Vaibahv Singh

MEM

No major injury updates

Faizan Awan, Tehran Khan, Irfan Ashraf, Mannal Siddiqui, Ali Anwaar, Nouman Khan, Khurram Khawaja (c), Mustafa Ayub, Muhammad Qaiser, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Hazrat Bilal

ECC vs MEM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Shahir

Shahir is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. A Ur Rehman is another good pick.

Batters

A Haider

M Yasir and Haider are the two best batter picks. F Awan has performed well in the last few games, so he's another good pick.

All-rounders

K Khawaja

A Anwaar and Khwaja are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Siddiqui is another good pick.

Bowlers

T Khan

The top bowler picks are H Ahmed Khan and T Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. H Bilal is another good pick.

ECC vs MEM match captain and vice-captain choices

K Khawaja

Khawaja bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy option. He could be made the universal captain for the grand league teams. He has scored 102 runs and taken seven wickets in the last five games.

T Khan

As the pitch looks decent, you can make Khan the captain of the grand league teams, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. He has scored 27 runs and taken nine wickets in the last five games.

Five Must-Picks for ECC vs MEM, Match 52

K Khawaja

H Ahmed Khan

T Khan

A Haider

M Shahir

Emirates NBD CKT Club vs Mideast Metals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Emirates NBD CKT Club vs Mideast Metals Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Shahir, A Ur Rehman

Batters: A Haider, M Yasir, F Awan

All-rounders: A Anwaar, K Khawaja

Bowlers: T Khan, H Ahmed Khan, H Bilal, S Anwar Butt

Emirates NBD CKT Club vs Mideast Metals Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Shahir, A Ur Rehman

Batters: A Haider, M Yasir, M Asad Ali

All-rounders: L Malwatta, M Siddiqui, K Khawaja

Bowlers: T Khan, H Ahmed Khan, H Bilal

