ECC vs OCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T10 League Match - June 7th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ECC vs OCC match of the Finnish T10 League 2020.

Otaniemi CC faces off against the Empires CC in Match 4 of the Finnish Premier League T20 2020.

Finnish Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy

Match 4 of the Finnish Premier League T10 League pits Empire CC against Otaniemi CC at the Kerava National Cricket Stadium.

Empire CC will enter this game as the clear favourites owing to their track record so far. On the other hand, Otaniemi CC will eye an upset against the likes of Jonathan Scamans and Mahesh Tambe, who are scheduled to face the SKK Rapids before this game.

Squads to choose from:

Empire CC

U Nandini, B Panda, J Scamans, Z Ijaz, R Savage, H Kumar, C Sekhar, M Imran, V Padhaal, H Hytti, R Muhammad, MB Tambe, A Sher, R Sathyanarayana, T Yousaf, V Verma, SG Srinivasan, J Hadley, ST Qureshi, A Ghaffar, K Bhatnagar.

Otaniemi CC

M Khan, W Ifthikar, A Ali, M Awais, N Khan, M Tabassum, W Ahmad, Y Khan, A Shah, A Arshad, F Ahmed, S Kundu, R Niazi, H Bhatti, G Khan, S Qureshi, M Shahalam, S Lal, S Khan, W Ali, W Naveed, M Farooq, M Ali, S ur Rehman, S Akram, M Chand

Predicted Playing XIs

Empire CC

V Padhaal, AB Ghafar, J Scamans, M Imran, M Tambe, A Sher, R Muhammad, ST Qureshi, R Sathyanarayana, SG Srinivasan, Z Ijaz.

Otaniemi CC

M Tabassum, S Khan, Y Khan, A Ali, W Ahmad, S ur Rehman, S Akram, F Ahmed, G Khan, M Ali, W Ifthikar

Match Details

Match: Empire CC vs Otaniemi CC

Date: June 7, 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

Although an even contest between bat and ball looks to be on the cards, the pace bowlers hold the key heading into this game. Batting might get slightly easier in this evening fixture, with there being not much on offer for the spinners.

Finnish League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECC vs OCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Scamans, M Tabassum, S Khan, V Padhaal, Z Ijaz, A Sher, R Muhammad, W Ahmad, A Ghaffar, F Ahmed and S Qureshi

Captain - A Sher, Vice-Captain - W Ahmad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Scamans, M Tabassum, S Khan, V Padhaal, M Imran, A Sher, R Sathyanarayana, W Ahmad, A Ghaffar, M Ali and S Qureshi

Captain - A Sher, Vice-captain - A Ghaffar

All the matches of the Finnish Premier League T10 will be streamed live on the Fancode App.