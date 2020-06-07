ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T10 League Match - June 7th, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ECC vs SKK match of the Finnish T10 League.

SKK Rapids face off against the Empires CC in Match 3 of the Finnish Premier League T10 2020.

Finnish Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The Finnish Premier League T10 bandwagon continues as the SKK Rapids take on Empire CC in the third match of the day.

This match would be Empire CC's first in the T10 tournament, unlike their opponents SKK Rapids, who come into this game after having faced Bengal Tigers CC. Although fatigue could go against them, the SKK Rapids have a decent roster and would bank on their star players to deliver against the likes of Jonathan Scamans and Abdul Ghaffar.

Squads to choose from:

Empire CC

U Nandini, B Panda, J Scamans, Z Ijaz, R Savage, H Kumar, C Sekhar, M Imran, V Padhaal, H Hytti, R Muhammad, MB Tambe, A Sher, R Sathyanarayana, T Yousaf, V Verma, SG Srinivasan, J Hadley, ST Qureshi, A Ghaffar, K Bhatnagar.

SKK Rapids

A Abdul Quadir, Q Siddique, N Collins, M Zeeshan Baig, P Gallagher, A Rasheed, J Goodwin, M Thavayogarajah, R Waqas, N Shah, Y Vijayaratnam, A Armitage, S Habibul, K Voleti, V Saraf, H Sewell.

Predicted Playing XIs

Empire CC

V Padhaal, AB Ghafar, J Scamans, R Savage, M Tambe, A Sher, R Muhammad, ST Qureshi, R Sathyanarayana, SG Srinivasan, Z Ijaz.

SKK Rapids

A Abdul Quadir, A Rasheed, J Goodwin, P Gallagher, N Collins, Q Siddique, A Armitage, M Zeeshan Baig, R Waqas, Y Vijayaratnam and M Thauayogarajah

Match Details

Match: Empire CC vs SKK Rapids

Date: June 7, 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

As seen throughout the T20 tournament, the batsmen will find it tough going on what is expected to be a difficult wicket to bat on. The pacers will be key to either side's fortunes, with slightly overcast conditions playing into their hands.

Finnish League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Abdul Quadir, J Scamans, Q Siddique, P Gallagher, Z Ijaz, J Goodwin, M Tambe, A Sher, Y Vijayaratnam, A Ghaffar, S Tahir Qureshi

Captain - A Sher , Vice-Captain - Q Siddique

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Abdul Quadir, J Scamans, Q Siddique, P Gallagher, N Collins, J Goodwin, M Tambe, A Sher, R Waqas, A Ghaffar, S Tahir Qureshi

Captain - A Sher, Vice-captain - J Scamans

All the matches of the Finnish Premier League T10 will be streamed live on the Fancode App.