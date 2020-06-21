ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T20 League Match - June 22nd, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for ECC vs SKK match of Finnish T20 League.

Empire CC face off against the SKK Rapids in the Finnish Premier League T20 2020.

Finnish Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy

Finnish Premier League action is back again with a blockbuster encounter on Monday between Empire CC and SKK Rapids.

Both teams have gotten off to flying starts, with wins against the likes of Helsinki Gymkhana and Greater Helsinki CC. With the league table slowly taking shape, both teams would be eyeing a crucial win that will take them closer to sealing a top four finish.

Although Empire CC will head into this game as the favourites, SKK Rapids aren't ones to be taken lightly and should give ECC a tough fight in what is shaping up to be an exciting contest.

Squads to choose from

Empire CC

U Nandini, B Panda, J Scamans, Z Ijaz, R Savage, H Kumar, C Sekhar, M Imran, V Padhaal, H Hytti, R Muhammad, MB Tambe, A Sher, R Sathyanarayana, T Yousaf, V Verma, SG Srinivasan, J Hadley, ST Qureshi, A Ghaffar, K Bhatnagar.

SKK Rapids

A Abdul Quadir, Q Siddique, N Collins, M Zeeshan Baig, P Gallagher, A Rasheed, J Goodwion, M Thavayogarajah, R Waqas, N Shah, Y Vijayaratnam, A Armitage.

Predicted Playing XIs

Empire CC

Vanraaj Padhaal, Zeerak Ijaz, Jonathan Scamans, Richard Savage, Shoaib Qureshi, Muhammad Imran, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Abdul Ghafar, Raaz Mohammad and Kushagra Bhatnagar

SKK Rapids

MZ Baig, N Collins, P Gallagher, M Thavayogarajah, Atif Rasheed, Jaka Goodwin, AA Quadir, Qaiser Siddique, Y Vijayaratnam, Waqas Raja, Nirav Shah.

Match Details

Match: Empire CC v SKK Rapids

Date: June 22, 2020 at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The surface has provided a lot of swing and bounce for the quicks with not much turn on offer for the spinners. Batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle before going big. Both teams will want to make sure they don't lose early wickets to keep themselves in the game.

Finnish League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonathan Scamans, Z Ijaz, V Padhaal, Q Siddique, P Gallagher, R Muhammad, M Tambe, A Rasheed, A Ghaffar, R Waqas and Y Vijayaratnam

Captain - V Padhaal , Vice-captain - A Rasheed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonathan Scamans, Z Ijaz, V Padhaal, Q Siddique, P Gallagher, M Imran, M Tambe, A Rasheed, A Ghaffar, N Shah and Y Vijayaratnam

Captain - V Padhaal , Vice-captain - J Scamans