ECI vs GRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022, Match 12

Eastern Cape Iinyathi (ECI) will take on the Garden Route Badgers (GRB) in the 12th match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022 at Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday (October 2). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ECI vs GRB Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report for the upcoming game.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament after their previous games were called off. Marco Marais, Joshua Heerden, Jerry Nqolo, and Clayton Bosch are some of the key players for Eastern Cape Iinyathi, while Jean Plessis, Blayde Capell, Matthew Christensen, and Andre Malan are key players for the Garden Route Badgers.

ECI vs GRB, Match Details

The 12th match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022 between Eastern Cape Iinyathi and Garden Route Badgers will be played on October 2 at Buffalo Park in East London. The game is set to start at 06:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ECI vs GRB, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022

Date & Time: October 2, 2022, 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

ECI vs GRB, Pitch Report

The pitch at Buffalo Park in East London has favored the batters in recent matches. While teams have racked up big totals, sides have been able to chase those down as well. At this venue, a score of between 160 and 175 could be defendable.

Matches Won by Batting first: 1

Matches Won by Bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 137

Average 2nd innings score: 120

ECI vs GRB Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Eastern Cape Iinyathi: N/A

Garden Route Badgers: N/A

ECI vs GRB Probable Playing 11 today

Eastern Cape Iinyathi Team News

No major injury concerns.

Eastern Cape Iinyathi Probable Playing XI:

Mccedisi Malika (wk), Marco Marais, Joshua Heerden, Jerry Nqolo, Clayton Bosch, Thomas Kaber, Jason Niemand, Jade de Klerk, Gideon Peters, Phaphama Fojela, Joshua Dodd.

Garden Route Badgers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Garden Route Badgers Probable Playing XI:

Jean Plessis (wk), Blayde Capell, Jhedli Briesies, Hanno Kotze, Matthew Christensen, Andre Malan, Onke Nyaku, Sean Whitehead, Marcello Piedt, Herschell America, Sintu Majiza.

ECI vs GRB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jean Plessis (397 runs in 15 T20 matches, Average: 30.50)

Plessis is a top-quality batter who can score crucial runs for his side. He's also been useful behind the stumps, increasing your odds of scoring more points for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Marco Marais (1531 runs in 62 T20 matches, Average: 33.33)

Marco is a fantastic proper batting all-rounder who has done well in this format and has been particularly outstanding with the bat, scoring 1531 runs at a strike rate of 143.60 in 62 T20 matches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Clayton Bosch (144 runs & 10 wickets in 15 T20 matches)

Bosch has made some valuable contributions with both the bat and the ball in this format. He has scored 144 runs at an impressive average of 72.00 and could be impactful in this match as well. He has also been quite effective with his right-arm fast bowling, having already taken 10 wickets while being economical.

Top Bowler Pick

Sean Whitehead (Four wickets 9 T20 matches)

Sean has been one of the squad's standout bowlers, taking four wickets in nine T20 games. He has been outstanding in the middle overs and could be an excellent choice for your ECI vs GRB Fantasy team.

ECI vs GRB match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Malan

Malan is an explosive-style batter who has consistently scored runs for his team in this format. He could be a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy team as he bats in the top order and has scored 532 runs at an outstanding average of 23.10 and a strike rate of 11.50 in 29 T20 games.

Blayde Capell

He has scored 139 runs at an impressive average of 13.90 in 10 T20 games. He could have an impact in this match as well, making him an excellent choice for vice-captain of your fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for ECI vs GRB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats (T20) Jerry Nqolo 454 runs & 16 wickets in 51 games Matthew Christensen 259 runs in 22 games Jade de Klerk 54 runs & 11 wickets in 22 games Joshua Heerden 211 runs in 11 games Marcello Piedt 42 runs & 11 wickets in 15 games

ECI vs GRB match expert tips 12th match

Jerry Nqolo is one of the most successful all-rounders for his side and will be a key player in today's outing. He has picked up 16 wickets and has scored 454 runs at a strike rate of 115.50 in 51 T20 games, making him a multiplier pick for today's outing.

ECI vs GRB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 12th match, Head To Head League

ECI vs GRB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Jean Plessis

Batters: Marco Marais, Joshua Heerden, Jerry Nqolo (c), Blayde Capell

All-rounders: Clayton Bosch, Thomas Kaber, Andre Malan (vc)

Bowlers: Sean Whitehead, Marcello Piedt, Jade de Klerk

ECI vs GRB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 12th match, Grand League

ECI vs GRB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Jean Plessis

Batters: Marco Marais (vc), Joshua Heerden, Jerry Nqolo, Blayde Capell

All-rounders: Clayton Bosch (c), Thomas Kaber, Andre Malan

Bowlers: Sean Whitehead, Marcello Piedt, Jade de Klerk

