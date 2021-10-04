ECI vs LIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Pool D, Match 2

Eastern Cape linyathi will take on Limpopo Impalas in the second match of Pool D of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 at Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Monday.

Border lost the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2019/20 semi-final against Easterns by nine wickets. They’ve been rebranded as Eastern Cape Iinyathi this year. Luck wasn’t on Limpopo Impalas’ side as they failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2019/20.

ECI vs LIM Probable Playing 11 Today

ECI XI

Mncedisi Malika, Marco Marais, Joshua Van Heerden, Nonelela Yikha, Bhongolwethu Makeleni, Clayton Bosch, Jason Niemand, Jerry Nqolo, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Phaphama Fojela, Nqaba Peter

LIM XI

Ludwig Kaestner, Khaif Patel, Thomas Hobson, Amir Bux, Malcolm Nofal, Morne Venter, Sahil Patel, Atwell Mokgolobotho, Don Radebe, Sithembile Langa, Juandre Scheepers

Match Details

NCH vs LIO, CSA T20 2021, Pool D, Match 2

Date and Time: 4th October, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to assist both batters and bowlers in equal amounts. Pace bowlers will be able to extract good bounce and carry from the surface. The average score here is 155.

Today’s ECI vs LIM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning the gloves behind the stumps, there are few players better than M Malika. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter who can take on the bowlers also makes him a convincing choice for your Fantasy Side.

Batters

M Marais is known to bide his time on the pitch before unleashing the big shots. Once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him. In 55 T20 innings, he has scored 1462 runs at an average of 33.22.

All-rounders

All-rounders are especially crucial in the T20 format and C Bosch has been at the top of his game recently.

M Nofal is also an excellent asset to have in the side. He has scored 150 runs in 10 innings and has also picked up two wickets.

Bowlers

D Radebe’s bowling could prove to be a major cause of concern for the opposition.

Top 5 best players to pick in ECI vs LIM Dream11 prediction team

J Niemand (ECI)

C Bosch (ECI)

M Marais (ECI)

M Nofal (LIM)

M Malika (ECI)

Important stats for ECI vs LIM Dream11 prediction team

J Niemand: 38 runs and 9 wickets in CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2019/20

M Marais: 179 runs in CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2019/20

C Bosch: 60 runs and 7 wickets in T20s

M Nofal: 150 runs and 3 wickets in T20s

ECI vs LIM Dream11 Prediction Today

ECI vs LIM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Malika, M Marais, JV Heerden, K Patel, T Hobson, M Nofal, C Bosch, J Niemand, T Mnyaka, S Langa, D Radebe

Captain: C Bosch, Vice-Captain: M Nofal

ECI vs LIM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Malika, L Kaestner, M Marais, JV Heerden, K Patel, M Nofal, C Bosch, J Niemand, T Mnyaka, S Langa, D Radebe

Captain: JV Heerden, Vice-Captain: J Niemand

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far