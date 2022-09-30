ECI vs NCH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CSA Provincial T20 Cup, Match 4

The fourth match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup will see Eastern Cape Linyathi (ECI) locking horns with Northern Cape Heat (NCH) at Buffalo Park in East London on Friday, September 30. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the ECI vs NCH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament and will be keen to start on a positive note. Northern Cape Heat have an experienced and in-form squad, whereas Eastern Cape Linyathi have a young squad of promising players.

Northern Cape Heat will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Eastern Cape Linyathi have a better squad. They are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ECI vs NCH Match Details

The fourth match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup will be played on September 30 at Buffalo Park in East London. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ECI vs NCH, Match 4

Date and Time: September 30, 2022, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Pitch Report

The surface at Buffalo Park in East London looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between South Africa and England, where a total of 353 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets in 40 overs.

ECI vs NCH Form Guide

ECI - Will be playing their first match

NCH - Will be playing their first match

ECI vs NCH Probable Playing XI

ECI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Nonelela Yikha, Mncedisi Malika (wk), Clayton Bosch, Phapama Fojela, Jason Niemand, Marco Marais, Thomas Kaber, Gideon Peters, Jerry Nqolo, Josh van Heerden, and Jade de Klerk.

NCH Playing XI

No injury updates.

Grant Thomson, Hano Viljoen (wk), Ernest Kemm, Kagisho Mohale, Andrew Rasemene, Johan van Dyk, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Victor Mahlangu, Kelly Smuts, Tshepo Ntuli, and Jason Oakes.

ECI vs NCH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Malika

M Malika is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. H Viljoen is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Marais

R Moonsamy and M Marais are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. V Mahlangu has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

C Bosch

C Bosch and E Kemm are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Kaber is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Ntuli

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Ntuli and J De Klerk. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Rasemene is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ECI vs NCH match captain and vice-captain choices

C Bosch

C Bosch is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

E Kemm

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make E Kemm the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for ECI vs NCH, Match 4

E Kemm

J De Klerk

C Bosch

R Moonsamy

M Marais

Eastern Cape Linyathi vs Northern Cape Heat Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Eastern Cape Linyathi vs Northern Cape Heat Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Eastern Cape Linyathi vs Northern Cape Heat Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Viljoen, M Malika

Batters: M Marais, R Moonsamy, V Mahlangu

All-rounders: C Bosch, E Kemm, T Kaber

Bowlers: J De Klerk, A Rasemene, T Ntuli

Eastern Cape Linyathi vs Northern Cape Heat Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Eastern Cape Linyathi vs Northern Cape Heat Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Malika

Batters: M Marais, R Moonsamy, V Mahlangu

All-rounders: C Bosch, E Kemm, T Kaber, K Smuts

Bowlers: J De Klerk, A Rasemene, G Peters

