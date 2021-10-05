ECI vs ROC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Pool D, Match 4

Eastern Cape linyathi (ECI) will take on the Rocks (ROC) in the fourth Pool D match of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 at Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Tuesday.

Both Eastern Cape and Rocks started their CSA T20 Cup campaigns with dominant wins earlier in the week. But the Rocks will walk into the game as the clear favorites given the plethora of stars at their disposal. However, Eastern Cape have a good blend of youth and experience to fall back on, making for a good contest at the Diamond Oval on Tuesday.

ECI vs ROC Probable Playing 11 Today

ECI XI

Marco Marais, Mncedisi Malika (wk), Joshua van Heerden, Jason Niemand, Jerry Nqolo (c), Thomas Kaber, Clayton Bosch, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Phaphama Fojela, Nqabayomzi Peter and Gideon Peters

ROC XI

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (c), Cylde Fortuin (wk), Sinalo Gobeni, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Ziyaad Abrahams and Khanya Dilima

Match Details

ECI vs ROC, CSA T20 2021, Pool D, Match 4

Date and Time: 5th October, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Diamond Oval with some movement on offer for the bowlers. Although the pacers should get some swing early on, the batters should enjoy the ball skidding on to the bat. As the match progresses, the pitch may slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being par at the venue.

Today’s ECI vs ROC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mncedisi Malika: Mncedisi Malika was at his best in the previous game as he scored some quick runs at the top of the order alongside Marco Marais. Handy with the gloves as well, Malika is a technically sound batter who could come good again in the ECI vs ROC clash.

Batsman

Janneman Malan: Although Janneman Malan had an off-day against the Warriors, he still remains his side's best outlet for runs. Malan's experience and form hold him in good stead and make him a must-have in your ECI vs ROC Dream11 fantasy team.

Allrounder

Ferisco Adams: Ferisco Adams held his nerves in the death overs, picking up two crucial wickets against the Warriors. The medium pacer will be key for the Rocks yet again with his explosive batting ability also likely to come to the fore in today's game.

Bowler

Gideon Peters: Gideon Peters had a great start to his CSA T20 Cup 2021 campaign as he picked up two wickets. His accuracy and ability to generate extra pace make him a vital asset to the Eastern Cape set-up and a good addition to your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ECI vs ROC Dream11 prediction team

Ferisco Adams (ROC)

Marco Marais (ECI)

Janneman Malan (ROC)

Important stats for ECI vs ROC Dream11 prediction team

Marco Marais - 65(35) vs Limpopo in the previous CSA T20 Cup 2021 match

Janneman Malan - 241 runs in 11 T20I matches, SR: 129.57

Ferisco Adams - 3-0-23-2 vs Warriors in the previous CSA T20 Cup 2021 match

ECI vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Cup)

ECI vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - CSA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Fortuin, M Malika, J Malan, M Marais, J Malan, J van Heerden, F Adams, J Niemand, S von Berg, Z Abrahams, T Mnyaka and G Peters

Captain: J Malan. Vice-captain: J Niemand

ECI vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Malan, M Malika, J Malan, M Marais, J Malan, C Bosch, F Adams, J Nqolo, S von Berg, Z Abrahams, T Mnyaka and G Peters

Captain: J Malan. Vice-captain: M Marais

Edited by Samya Majumdar