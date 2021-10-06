ECI vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Pool D, Match 6

Eastern Cape linyathi (ECI) will take on the Warriors (WAR) in the sixth and final Pool D match of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday.

The Warriors returned to winning ways with a dominating victory over Limpopo to stay alive in the CSA T20 Cup. They now face a formidable Eastern Cape side who boast a good blend of youth and experience. With both teams in a do-or-die situation, a mouthwatering clash beckons at the Diamond Oval.

ECI vs WAR Probable Playing 11 Today

ECI XI

Marco Marais/Jerome Bossr, Mncedisi Malika (wk), Joshua van Heerden, Jason Niemand, Jerry Nqolo (c), Thomas Kaber, Clayton Bosch, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Phaphama Fojela, Nqabayomzi Peter and Gideon Peters

WAR XI

Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Triston Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Sinethemba Qeshile (c&wk), Kyle Jacobs, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Glenton Stuurman and Tiaan van Vuuren

Match Details

ECI vs WAR, CSA T20 2021, Pool D, Match 6

Date and Time: 6th October, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Diamond Oval is a decent one to bat on, with 160-170 being a par score at the venue. There isn't much help on offer for the pacers, who will be targeted by the batters early on. However, there is some turn on offer for the spinners, making for a good contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses.

Today’s ECI vs WAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mncedisi Malika: Although Mncedisi Malika has been in fairly good touch in the CSA T20 Cup, he couldn't get going against the Bears in his previous outing. He has looked solid in the middle and should get the nod over Sinethemba Qeshile, who isn't a bad option himself.

Batter

Matthew Breetzke: Matthew Breetzke has been in brilliant form coming into the game, scoring a fifty in his previous outing against Limpopo. The youngster's ability to shift gears at will make him a valuable asset to the Warriors team. He will be a good addition to your ECI vs WAR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

JJ Smuts: JJ Smuts has also been in fine form with the bat, although it is his bowling ability and form that truly sets him apart as a must-have in your ECI vs WAR Dream11 fantasy team. Smuts' experience will also come in handy in the must-win clash as he should deliver some much-needed fantasy points for your Dream11 team.

Bowler

Gideon Peters: Gideon Peters has impressed one and all with his express pace and accuracy, with three wickets to his name in two outings. Peters held his own against the likes of Janneman Malan and Christiaan Jonker in the previous game, which should hold him in good stead ahead of today's CSA T20 Cup encounter.

Top 3 best players to pick in ECI vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

JJ Smuts (WAR) - 215 points

Marco Marais (ECI) - 107 points

Matthew Breetzke (WAR) - 167 points

Important stats for ECI vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

Marco Marais - 65(35) vs Limpopo in CSA T20 Cup 2021 Pool D Match 2

JJ Smuts - 99 runs in 2 CSA T20 Cup 2021 matches, Bat Average: 49.50

Glenton Stuurman - 1 wicket in 2 CSA T20 Cup 2021 matches, ER: 4.83

ECI vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Cup)

ECI vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - CSA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Malika, M Breetzke, W Lubbe, J van Heerden, JJ Smuts, D Rosier, J Niemand, J Nqolo, M Nabe, G Stuurman and G Peters

Captain: JJ Smuts. Vice-captain: J Niemand

ECI vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - CSA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Qeshile, M Breetzke, M Marais, J van Heerden, JJ Smuts, D Rosier, J Niemand, J Nqolo, M Nabe, G Stuurman and T Mnyaka

Captain: M Breetzke. Vice-captain: J Niemand

Edited by Samya Majumdar