ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 12 (Updated)

The ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its 12th day of action on November 12, with two matches played on the day. Two more encounters are scheduled for Saturday, November 13.

Catalunya Tigers and Catalunya CC occupy the top two spots in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table. The former have garnered 10 points thus far and are a point ahead of the latter.

The Hawks, who have seven points to their credit, are placed third in the standings. They are followed by Gracia and Falco, who have five points apiece.

Montcada Royal, Fateh, Hira Sabadell and Punjab Warriors have all won a solitary encounter in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 to date. However, Royal and Fateh have a couple of additional points with two of their matches getting abandoned.

Following are the team standings after the 12th day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021:

Barcelona T10 League 2021 Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Gracia's Kuldeep Lal is still the highest run-scorer after the 12th day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has smashed 158 runs in three knocks, with his 101 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Lal has scored his runs at a terrific strike rate of 225.71, with the help of 19 fours and eight sixes.

Catalunya Tigers' Asjad Butt is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 116 runs to date, with a top score of an unbeaten 52. Butt has an excellent strike rate of 173.13 and has struck 12 fours and six maximums.

Awais Ahmed, another batter from the Catalunya Tigers, occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 114 runs in five encounters, with an unbeaten 56 being his best effort. Ahmed's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 150.00 and are studded with nine boundaries and seven sixes.

Apart from Butt and Ahmed, Punjab Warriors' Mohsin Ali (59) and Gurjit Singh (41), Fateh's Saqib Muhammad (57), Jubed Miah (52) and Manjinder Singh (39), and Catalunya Tigers' Shahzaib Akram (56) and Sheraz Iqbal (53) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Hawks' Muhammad Sanaullah, with nine scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 12 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has 3/10 as his best returns and has an exceptional economy of 5.62.

Catalunya Tigers' Waqas Meraj, who has accounted for eight dismissals, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 4/15 and a decent economy of 7.50.

Hira Sabadell's Shanawar Shahzad is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. His 5/5 are the best figures of the tournament but he has conceded an average of 9.28 runs per over.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Other than Meraj, Catalunya Tigers' Ghulam Dastgeer (5) and Umer Mughal (4), Punjab Warriors' Gurjit Singh (5), Paramvir Singh (3) and Manpreet Singh (3), and Fateh's Randip Singh (5) and Manjinder Singh (3) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Gurjit Singh take a 3-wicket haul on Saturday? Yes No 1 votes so far