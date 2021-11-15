ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 14 (Updated)

The ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its 14th day of action on November 14, with two matches played on the day. Two more encounters are scheduled for Monday, November 15.

Catalunya Tigers continue to occupy the top spot in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table with 12 points to their name. They are followed by Catalunya CC, who have garnered nine points thus far.

Falco and Hawks, who have seven points apiece, are placed third and fourth in the standings. They are a point ahead of Punjab Warriors, who themselves have a solitary point more than Gracia.

Montcada Royal, Fateh and Hira Sabadell have all registered only a single win in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 to date. However, Royal and Fateh have two additional points in their kitties due to abandoned encounters.

Following are the team standings after the 14th day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021:

Barcelona T10 League 2021 Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Gracia's Kuldeep Lal is still the highest run-scorer after the 14th day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has smashed 158 runs in three innings, with his 101 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Lal's runs have come at a terrific strike rate of 225.71 and are studded with 19 fours and eight sixes.

Catalunya Tigers' Asjad Butt is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 140 runs to date, with a top score of an unbeaten 52. Butt has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 175.00, with the help of 16 boundaries and seven sixes.

Falco's Adeel Sarwar has jumped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 117 runs in four matches, with an unbeaten 50 being his best effort. Sarwar has an impressive strike rate of 160.27 and has struck 11 fours and six maximums.

Apart from Lal, Gracia's Gurwinder Bajwa (98) and Mukhtiar Singh (35), Fateh's Jubed Miah (75), Saqib Muhammad (57) and Manjinder Singh (46), and Hawks' Sohail Muhammad (67) and Bilal Muhammad (44) have scored the most runs from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Catalunya Tigers' Waqas Meraj, with 11 scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 14 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has 4/15 as his best returns and has a decent economy of 7.58.

Hawks' Muhammad Sanaullah and Punjab Warriors' Gurjit Singh have both picked up nine wickets in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 so far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Sanaullah has a best effort of 3/10 and has an exceptional economy of 5.62. Singh, who has 4/10 as his best spell, has conceded an average of 8.07 runs per over.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Other than Sanaullah, Fateh's Randip Singh (5) and Manjinder Singh (3), Hawks' Ameer Hamzah (4) and Sohail Muhammad (3), and Gracia's Heera Mahey (3) and Trilochan Singh (3) are their respective teams' most successful bowlers.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kuldeep Lal score a half-century on Monday? Yes No 0 votes so far