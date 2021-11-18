ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 17 (Updated)

The ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its 17th day of action on November 17, with two encounters played on the day. Two more matches are scheduled for Thursday, November 18.

Falco and Catalunya Tigers, who have 13 and 12 points respectively, occupy the top two spots in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table. They are followed by Gracia and Catalunya CC, who have garnered nine points apiece thus far.

Hawks and Punjab Warriors are placed fifth and sixth in the standings. Both sides have won three encounters but the former got an additional point through an abandoned match.

Montcada Royal, Fateh and Hira Sabadell bring up the rear of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table. All three sides have four points and are separated by their net run rates.

Following are the team standings after the 17th day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021:

Barcelona T10 League 2021 Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Falco's Zeeshan Raza has consolidated his position as the highest run-scorer after the 17th day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has amassed 240 runs in seven matches, with an unbeaten 74 as his highest score. Raza has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 210.52, with the help of 30 fours and 10 sixes.

Adeel Sarwar, also from Falco, is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 189 runs thus far, with a top score of an unbeaten 50. Sarwar has a decent strike rate of 156.19 and has struck 18 fours and eight maximums.

Gracia's Kuldeep Lal occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has smashed 158 runs in just three knocks, with his 101 being the only century of the tournament. Lal's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 225.71 and are studded with 19 boundaries and eight sixes.

Apart from Lal, Gracia's Gurwinder Bajwa (156), Heera Mahey (104) and Mukhtiar Singh (99), Hira Sabadell's Sufian Ansar (114), Aqeel Ansar (96) and Bakhtair Khalid (81), and Montcada Royal's Hamza Saleem (97), MD Umar Waqas (55) and Arif Majeed (53) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Catalunya Tigers' Waqas Meraj, with 11 scalps to his credit, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 17 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has 4/15 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.58.

Hawks' Muhammad Sanaullah, who has accounted for 10 dismissals, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/10 and has an acceptable economy of 8.46.

Punjab Warriors' Gurjit Singh, who has snared nine wickets to date, occupies third position in the top wicket-takers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has 4/10 as his best spell and has conceded an average of 8.07 runs per over.

Hira Sabadell's Anwar Ul Haq (6), Shanawar Shahzad (6) and Adnan Abbas (5), Gracia's Heera Mahey (6), Trilochan Singh (5) and Rajwinder Singh (4), and Montcada Royal's Arif Majeed (4) and Aamir Shahzad (3) are their respective teams' most successful bowlers.

Edited by Sai Krishna