ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 4 (Updated)

The ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its fourth day of action on November 4, with two encounters played on the day. Two more fixtures are scheduled for Friday, November 5.

Gracia and Falco occupy the top two spots in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table. Both sides have won two matches apiece and have four points to their credit.

Catalunya Tigers, Catalunya CC and Hira Sabadell follow the two table-toppers in the standings. All three have sides have garnered a couple of points and are placed in that order based on their net run rate.

Hawks and Montcada Royal have a point apiece, with their opening matches of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 getting abandoned. Fateh and Punjab Warriors have suffered reversals in both matches the two sides have played and are yet to open their accounts.

Following are the team standings after the fourth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021:

Barcelona T10 League 2021 Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Gracia's Kuldeep Lal has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has smashed 153 runs in two matches, with his 101 being the only century of the tournament so far. Lal has scored his runs at a terrific strike rate of 228.35, with the help of 18 fours and eight sixes.

Hira Sabadell's Sufian Ansar is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 104 runs to date, with an unbeaten 57 being his best effort. Ansar has an impressive strike rate of 152.94 and has struck 12 fours and four maximums.

Gracia's Gurwinder Bajwa has slipped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has amassed 98 runs in two innings, with a top score of 61. Bajwa's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 188.46 and are studded with 10 boundaries and four sixes.

Apart from Sufian Ansar, Hira Sabadell's Aqeel Ansar (31), and Catalunya Tigers' Sheraz Iqbal (24) and Awais Ahmed (15) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Catalunya Tigers' Waqas Meraj, with four scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. His 4/15 is the best spell of the tournament to date and he has a decent economy of 7.50.

Gracia's Trilochan Singh and Hira Sabadell's Adnan Abbas are among four bowlers who have picked up three wickets apiece in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 so far. They are placed higher on the wicket-taking charts than the other two bowlers due to their better economy rates.

Singh has 2/10 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy of 4.75. Abbas, who has 2/13 as his best effort, has conceded an average of 9.25 runs per over.

Sufian Ansar (3) and Anwar Ul Haq (2) are the other top wicket-takers for Hira Sabadell.

Edited by Sai Krishna