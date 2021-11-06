ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 5 (Updated)

The ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its fifth day of action on November 5, with two matches played on the day. Two more fixtures are scheduled for Saturday, November 6.

Gracia, Catalunya Tigers and Falco occupy the top three spots in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table. The three sides have four points apiece and are separated by their net run rates.

They are followed by Hawks, Catalunya CC and Hira Sabadell. While Hawks have three points in their kitty, Catalunya CC and Hira Sabadell have garnered two points apiece thus far.

Montcada Royal, Fateh and Punjab Warriors bring up the rear of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table. While Royal's only match so far was abandoned, the latter two have come up short in both matches they have played.

Following are the team standings after the fifth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021:

Barcelona T10 League 2021 Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Gracia's Kuldeep Lal continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has blasted 153 runs in two knocks, with his 101 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Lal has an outstanding strike rate of 228.35 and has struck 18 fours and eight sixes.

Hira Sabadell's Sufian Ansar occupies second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 104 runs thus far, with a top score of an unbeaten 57. Ansar's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 150.72 and are studded with 12 fours and four maximums.

Gracia's Gurwinder Bajwa is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has smashed 98 runs in two encounters, with 61 being his best effort. Bajwa has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 188.46, with the help of 10 boundaries and four sixes.

Punjab Warriors' Mohsin Ali (35), Hawks' Muhammad Ali Meer (22) and Ameer Hamzah (16), and Fateh's Saqib Muhammad (21) and Jubed Miah (19) are the top run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Catalunya Tigers' Waqas Meraj, with seven scalps to his credit, has consolidated his position as the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has 4/15 as his best performance and has an excellent economy of 6.66.

Gracia's Trilochan Singh and Hira Sabadell's Sufian Ansar are among four bowlers who have accounted for three dismissals apiece in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 to date. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts due to their better economy rates.

Singh has a best effort of 2/10 and has an exceptional economy of 4.75. Ansar, who has 2/18 as his best spell, has conceded an average of 9.62 runs per over.

Hawks' Muhammad Sanaullah and Omar Ali, Fateh's Sofiqul Islam and Randip Singh, and Punjab Warriors' Manpreet Singh have all picked up two wickets so far.

