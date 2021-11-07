ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 6 (Updated)

The ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its sixth day of action on November 6, with two encounters played on the day. Two more matches are scheduled for Sunday, November 7.

Hawks have jumped to the top of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table with five points to their name. They are followed by Gracia, Catalunya Tigers and Falco - all having four points.

Catalunya CC, Punjab Warriors and Hira Sabadell are placed fifth to seventh in the standings. All three teams have garnered two points thus far and are separated by their net run rates.

Montcada Royal and Fateh are languishing at the bottom of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table. While the former's only match got abandoned, the latter have suffered reversals in all three of their encounters to date.

Following are the team standings after the sixth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021:

Barcelona T10 League 2021 Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Gracia's Kuldeep Lal is still the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has smashed 153 runs in two matches, with his 101 being the only century of the tournament so far. Lal's runs have come at a terrific strike rate of 228.35 and are studded with 18 fours and eight sixes.

Hira Sabadell's Sufian Ansar is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 104 runs to date, with an unbeaten 57 being his best effort. Ansar has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 150.72, with the help of 12 fours and four maximums.

Gracia's Gurwinder Bajwa occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has amassed 98 runs in two innings, with a top score of 61. Bajwa has an excellent strike rate of 188.46 and has struck 10 boundaries and four sixes.

Asjad Butt (59) and Awais Ahmed (53) have scored the most runs for Catalunya Tigers.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Catalunya Tigers' Waqas Meraj, with seven scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 6 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has 4/15 as his best returns and has an excellent economy of 6.67.

Hawks' Muhammad Sanaullah, who has accounted for six dismissals, has jumped to second spot in the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/17 as his best effort and has an exceptional economy of 5.83.

Fateh's Randip Singh, who has picked up four wickets, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 2/17 and has conceded an average of 11.50 runs per over.

Apart from Meraj, the trio of Umair Aftab, Umer Mughal and Ghulam Sarwar have snared a couple of wickets apiece for Catalunya Tigers.

