ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 7 (Updated)

The ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its seventh day of action on November 7, with two matches played on the day. Two more fixtures are scheduled for Monday, November 8.

Catalunya Tigers are perched atop the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table with eight points to their credit. They are followed by Hawks, who have five points.

Gracia and Falco, the only unbeaten teams left in the tournament, have four points apiece. They are placed above Catalunya CC, Punjab Warriors and Hira Sabadell - all three teams having two points in their kitties.

Montcada Royal and Fateh bring up the rear of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table. While Royal got one point through an abandoned encounter, Fateh are yet to open their account.

Following are the team standings after the first week of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021:

Barcelona T10 League 2021 Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Gracia's Kuldeep Lal continues to be the highest run-scorer after the first week of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has blasted 153 runs in two encounters, with his 101 being the top score of the tournament. Lal has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 228.36, with the help of 18 fours and eight sixes.

Catalunya Tigers' Asjad Butt has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 116 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 52 being his best effort. Butt has an excellent strike rate of 173.13 and has struck 12 fours and six maximums.

Butt's teammate Awais Ahmed is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 114 runs in five knocks, with an unbeaten 56 as his highest score. Ahmed's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 150.00 and are studded with nine boundaries and seven sixes.

Punjab Warriors' Mohsin Ali (59) and Tejpal Singh (26), Montcada Royal's MD Umar Waqas (41) and Farrukh Sohail (20), and Hawks' Sohail Muhammad (35) and Kamraan Zia (33) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Catalunya Tigers' Waqas Meraj, with eight scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 7 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has 4/15 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.50.

Hawks' Muhammad Sanaullah, who has picked up six wickets, is placed second in the wicket-taking charts. He has a best spell of 3/17 and has an excellent economy of 5.83.

Meraj's fellow bowler Ghulam Dastgeer, who has accounted for five dismissals, has climbed to third spot in the top wicket-takers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has a best effort of 2/8 and has conceded an average of just 5.80 runs per over.

Hawks' Muhammad Sanaullah (6), Ameer Hamzah (2) and Omar Ali (2), and Punjab Warriors' Gurjit Singh (3) and Manpreet Singh (2) are their teams' most successful bowlers. Adeel Raja has taken the only wicket for Montcada Royal thus far.

