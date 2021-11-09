ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 8 (Updated)

The ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its eighth day of action on November 8, with two encounters played on the day. Two more matches are scheduled for Tuesday, November 9.

Catalunya Tigers continue to occupy the top spot in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table with eight points to their name. Montcada Royal and Hawks, who have five points apiece, follow the table-toppers.

Gracia and Falco have both garnered four points thus far and are the only teams to have an all-win record. Catalunya CC, Hira Sabadell and Punjab Warriors have two points apiece and are placed sixth to eighth based on net run rate.

Fateh are languishing at the bottom of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table. They have come up short in all three of their encounters to date.

Following are the team standings after the eighth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021:

Barcelona T10 League 2021 Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Gracia's Kuldeep Lal is still the highest run-scorer after the eighth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has smashed 153 runs in two innings, with 101 as his highest score. Lal has a terrific strike rate of 228.36 and has clubbed 18 fours and eight sixes.

Catalunya Tigers' Asjad Butt is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has scored 116 runs to date, with a top score of an unbeaten 52. Butt's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 173.13 and are studded with 12 fours and six maximums.

Awais Ahmed, also from Catalunya Tigers, occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has amassed 114 runs in five matches, with an unbeaten 56 being his best effort. Ahmed has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 150.00, with the help of nine boundaries and seven sixes.

Hira Sabadell's Sufian Ansar (104), Aqeel Ansar (54) and Bakhtair Khalid (36), Fateh's Jubed Miah (41) and Saqib Muhammad (35), and Catalunya CC's Shahbaz Shaukat (27) are the top run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Hawks' Muhammad Sanaullah, with nine scalps to his credit, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 8 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has 3/10 as his best returns and has an exceptional economy of 5.63.

Catalunya Tigers' Waqas Meraj, who has accounted for eight dismissals, has slipped to second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 4/15 and has a decent economy of 7.50.

Catalunya Tigers' Ghulam Dastgeer, who has picked up five wickets, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has 2/8 as his best spell and has conceded an average of just 5.80 runs per over.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fateh's Randip Singh (4) and Sofiqul Islam (2), Hira Sabadell's Sufian Ansar (3) and Adnan Abbas (3), and Catalunya CC's Shahbaz Shaukat (2) are their respective teams' most successful bowlers.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Sufian Ansar overtake Kuldeep Lal as the highest run-scorer on Tuesday? Yes No 1 votes so far