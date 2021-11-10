ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 9 (Updated)

The ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its ninth day of action on November 9, with two matches played on the day. Two more fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, November 10.

Catalunya Tigers, who have eight points to their credit, occupy the top spot in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table. They are followed by Hawks, who are just a point behind the table-toppers.

Gracia, Falco and Catalunya CC have garnered four points apiece and are placed third to fifth in the standings based on net run rate. Montcada Royal trail this trio of teams by a solitary point.

Fateh, Hira Sabadell and Punjab Warriors bring up the rear of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table. All three teams have two points and are separated based on their net run rate.

Following are the team standings after the ninth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021:

Barcelona T10 League 2021 Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Gracia's Kuldeep Lal continues to be the highest run-scorer after the ninth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has blasted 153 runs in two matches, with his 101 being the only century of the tournament. Lal's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 228.36 and are studded with 18 fours and eight sixes.

Catalunya Tigers' Asjad Butt occupies second position in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 116 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 52 being his best effort. Butt has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 173.13, with the help of 12 fours and six maximums.

Butt's teammate Awais Ahmed is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 114 runs in five innings, with a top score of an unbeaten 56. Ahmed has an impressive strike rate of 150.00 and has struck nine boundaries and seven sixes.

Montcada Royal's Hamza Saleem (77), Arif Majeed (48), MD Umar Waqas (46) and Farrukh Sohail (37), Fateh's Saqib Muhammad (57), Jubed Miah (52) and Manjinder Singh (39), and Catalunya CC's Muhammad Armghan Khan (36), Shahbaz Shaukat (27), Rauf Zaman (25) and Yasir Ali (22) are their respective side's highest run-scorers.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Hawks' Muhammad Sanaullah, with nine scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 9 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has 3/10 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy of 5.63.

Catalunya Tigers' Waqas Meraj, who has picked up eight wickets, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has 4/15 as his best spell and has a decent economy of 7.50.

Hira Sabadell's Shanawar Shahzad has jumped to third spot in the top wicket-takers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. His 5/5 is the only five-wicket haul of the tournament so far but he has been taken for an average of 9.29 runs per over.

Fateh's Randip Singh (5) and Manjinder Singh (3), Montcada Royal's Adeel Raja (4) and Aamir Shahzad (3), and Catalunya CC's Shahbaz Shaukat (3) are the most successful bowlers from their respective teams.

