ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 18 (Updated)

The ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Friday, November 19. The third-place playoff match will be followed by the title decider.

Falco and Catalunya Tigers finished as the top two teams after the league phase of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 and will face each other in the final. Gracia and Catalunya CC, who garnered nine points apiece, will cross swords in the bronze final.

Montcada Royal finished fifth in the standings, a point ahead of Hawks. The latter themselves aggregated a solitary point more than Punjab Warriors.

Hira Sabadell and Fateh occupied the last two spots in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table. Both sides finished with four points, with the former having a slightly better net run rate.

Following are the final team standings after the league phase of the Barcelona T10 League 2021:

Barcelona T10 League 2021 Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Falco's Zeeshan Raza is still the highest run-scorer after the 18th day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He smashed 240 runs in the league phase, with a top score of an unbeaten 74. Raza has an excellent strike rate of 210.52 and has struck 30 fours and 10 sixes.

Gracia's Gurwinder Bajwa has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 202 runs to date, with 61 being his best effort. Bajwa's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 169.74 and are studded with 22 fours and nine maximums.

Falco's Adeel Sarwar is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 189 runs in seven matches, with an unbeaten 50 as his highest score. Sarwar has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 156.19, with the help of 18 boundaries and eight sixes.

Apart from the aforementioned three batters, Gracia's Kuldeep Lal (158), Heera Mahey (126) and Mukhtiar Singh (120), Catalunya Tigers' Asjad Butt (140), Muhammad Armghan Khan (123), Awais Ahmed (114) and Shahzaib Akram (103), and Catalunya CC's Rauf Zaman (103) have scored the most runs from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Catalunya Tigers' Waqas Meraj, with 11 scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 18 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has 4/15 as his best spell and has a decent economy of 7.58.

Hawks' Muhammad Sanaullah, who picked up 10 wickets in the tournament, occupies second position in the wicket-taking charts. He had a best effort of 3/10 and an acceptable economy of 8.46.

Punjab Warriors' Gurjit Singh, who dismissed nine opposition batters, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He had 4/10 as his best returns and conceded an average of 8.07 runs per over.

Other than Meraj, Falco's Shabaz Ahmed (6) and Adeel Sarwar (6), Gracia's Heera Mahey (6) and Trilochan Singh (5), Catalunya Tigers' Ghulam Dastgeer (5) and Asjad Butt (5), and Catalunya CC's Adeel Raja (4) and Ameer Abdullah (4) are their respective team's most successful bowlers.

Edited by Sai Krishna