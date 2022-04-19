ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 18 (Updated)

The ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2022 saw its first day of action on April 18, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, April 19.

Academic - MU Sofia and BSCU - MU Plovdiv occupy the top two spots in the Bulgaria T10 League 2022 points table. Both sides have four points to their credit, with the former having a superior net run rate.

Indo-Bulgarian are yet to begin their campaign in the tournament. They will play their first couple of matches against VTU-MU Pleven on Tuesday.

VTU-MU Pleven and The Black Smiths bring up the rear of the Bulgaria T10 League 2022 points table. They suffered reversals in the couple of matches apiece the two sides played on the opening day of the tournament.

Following are the team standings after the first day of matches in the ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2022:

ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2022 Points Table

ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

BSCU - MU Plovdiv's Saim Hussain is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2022. He has amassed 73 runs in two matches, with a top score of 37. Hussain has a decent strike rate of 137.73 and has struck six fours and a solitary six.

Academic - MU Sofia's Kevin D'Souza is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 60 runs thus far, with his 55 being the only half-century on Day 1. D'Souza's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 176.47 and are studded with six fours and three maximums.

VTU-MU Pleven's Mukul Kadyan occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Bulgaria T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 59 runs in two innings, with an unbeaten 46 being his best effort. Kadyan has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 151.28, with the help of six boundaries and two sixes.

Most Wickets

ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

The Black Smiths' Waleed Khan, with four scalps to his credit, emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Bulgaria T10 League 2022. All his wickets came in a spell of 4/19 and he has an acceptable economy rate of 8.66.

BSCU - MU Plovdiv's Karthik Sreekumar, who has dismissed three opposition batters, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/14 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 10.75 runs per over.

BSCU - MU Plovdiv's Parth Acharya is among four bowlers who picked up two wickets apiece on the opening day of the tournament. Acharya, who has 2/8 as his best effort, is placed higher than the other three bowlers due to his better economy rate of 6.25.

