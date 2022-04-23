ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 22 (Updated)

The ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2022 saw the concluding day of league phase action on April 22, with six matches played on the day. The eliminator will be followed by the two qualifiers and the all-important final on Saturday, April 23.

Indo-Bulgarian finished atop the Bulgaria T10 League 2022 points table with 11 points to their credit. They registered three wins in the league phase, with their other five encounters getting abandoned.

Academic - MU Sofia and BSCU - MU Plovdiv followed the table-toppers in the standings. Both sides finished with 10 points, with the former's superior net run rate helping them make it through to the Qualifier 1 encounter against Indo-Bulgarian.

VTU-MU Pleven, who finished with six points, will face BSCU - MU Plovdiv in the eliminator. The Black Smiths, who failed to register a win in the league phase, were eliminated from the tournament.

The following are the final team standings after the league phase of the ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2022:

ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

BSCU - MU Plovdiv's Saim Hussain finished as the highest run-scorer after the league phase of the ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2022. He has amassed 152 runs in four matches, with his 61 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Hussain's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 144.76 and are studded with 14 fours and two sixes.

Academic - MU Sofia's Kevin D'Souza occupies second position in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 117 runs to date, with 55 being his best effort. D'Souza has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 185.71, with the help of 11 fours and seven maximums.

VTU-MU Pleven's Mukul Kadyan is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Bulgaria T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 76 runs in four knocks, with a top score of an unbeaten 46. Kadyan has a decent strike rate of 138.18 and has struck eight boundaries and two sixes.

Apart from the aforementioned three players, Indo-Bulgarian's Chris Lakov (71) and Prakash Mishra (44), Academic - MU Sofia's Ishan De Silva (55), VTU-MU Pleven's Akshay Harikumar (55), and BSCU - MU Plovdiv's Roohaan Makhdoomi (52) and Mohammad Sufyan (49) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

BSCU - MU Plovdiv's Karthik Sreekumar, with eight scalps to his name, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker before the knockout phase of the ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2022. He has 4/17 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 9.38 runs per over.

Indo-Bulgarian's Prakash Mishra, who has accounted for five dismissals, has climbed to second position on the wicket-taking charts. His 4/9 are the best figures of the tournament and he has an excellent economy rate of 5.00.

Mishra's teammate Nick Johns-Wickberg is among six bowlers who have picked up four wickets apiece in the Bulgaria T10 League 2022 thus far. Johns-Wickberg, who has 2/1 as his best effort, is placed higher than the other five bowlers due to his exceptional economy rate of 2.83.

Academic - MU Sofia's Danyal Ali and Ali Rasool, and BSCU - MU Plovdiv's Parth Acharya have also snared four wickets to date. Shariyar Mohammed is the only VTU-MU Pleven bowler to have taken a wicket so far.

