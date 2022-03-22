ECS Cartama T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 21 (Updated)

The ECS Cartama T10 League 2022 saw its first day of action on March 21, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, March 22.

Costa Del Sol are perched atop the Cartama T10 League 2022 points table. They put it across Malaga in both their matches on Monday and have four points to their credit.

Madrid CC and Granada occupy the second and third spots in the standings. Both sides have two points, having won and lost a match apiece, with the former having a better net run rate.

Madrid United are yet to begin their campaign in the tournament. They will play their first couple of matches against Madrid CC on Tuesday.

Malaga are placed last in the points table. They suffered reversals against Costa Del Sol in both their games and failed to open their account on the first day of the tournament.

Following are the team standings after the opening day of matches in the ECS Cartama T10 League 2022:

ECS Cartama T10 League 2022 Points Table

ECS Cartama T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Cartama T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Granada's Joe Whitehead is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the ECS Cartama T10 League 2022. He has amassed 64 runs in two matches, with 38 being his highest score. Whitehead has an impressive strike rate of 168.42 and has struck four fours and five sixes.

Costa Del Sol's Avinash Pai occupies second spot in the run-scoring charts. He smashed an unbeaten 58, apart from a duck in the two knocks he played on Monday. Pai's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 241.66 and are studded with four fours and five maximums.

Granada's James Davies is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cartama T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 56 runs in two innings, with 33 being his best effort. Davies has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 175.00, with the help of seven boundaries and two sixes.

Most Wickets

ECS Cartama T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Madrid CC's Imran Siddque, with three scalps to his credit, emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Cartama T10 League 2022. He has 2/8 as his best performance and an exceptional economy rate of 4.25.

Costa Del Sol's Sameer Nayak and Granada's James Davies are among a host of bowlers who picked up two wickets apiece on the opening day of the tournament. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts based on their superior combination of economy rates and averages.

Nayak has a best effort of 2/13 and has conceded an average of just 5.00 runs per over. Davies' 2/7 were the best figures on Day 1 of the tournament. He has an impressive economy rate of 6.00.

