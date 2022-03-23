ECS Cartama T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 22 (Updated)

The ECS Cartama T10 League 2022 saw its second day of action on March 22, with four games played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, March 23.

Costa Del Sol continue to be perched atop the Cartama T10 League 2022 points table. They have emerged victorious in all four of their matches to date and have eight points to their credit.

Madrid CC occupy second position in the standings with six points to their name. They have won three of their four matches, with their only reversal coming against Granada.

Granada are the only other team to have opened their account in the Cartama T10 League 2022 thus far. Apart from their win against Madrid CC, they have suffered reversals in their other three encounters.

Madrid United and Malaga are still searching for their first points of the tournament. The two sides have come up short in the two matches apiece they have played.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the ECS Cartama T10 League 2022:

ECS Cartama T10 League 2022 Points Table

ECS Cartama T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Cartama T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Madrid CC's Marcus Harvey has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the ECS Cartama T10 League 2022. He has amassed 149 runs in four matches, with a top score of an unbeaten 51. Harvey's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 181.70 and are studded with seven fours and 13 sixes.

Granada's Joe Whitehead has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 122 runs in four innings, with 50 being his best effort. Whitehead has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 164.86, with the help of six fours and 10 maximums.

Madrid United's Sajjad Mirza is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cartama T10 League 2022. He has smashed 75 runs in two games, with 42 as his highest score. Mirza has an excellent strike rate of 182.92 and has struck eight boundaries and five sixes.

Apart from Whitehead and Mirza, Costa Del Sol's Sameer Nayak (69), Avinash Pai (58) and Kenroy Nestor (54), and Granada's James Davies (62) have also been among the runs. Malaga's Afzal Shah (43) and Nadeem Hussain (42) are the top run-getters for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Cartama T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Costa Del Sol's Sameer Nayak, with nine scalps to his name, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the ECS Cartama T10 League 2022. He has a sensational spell of 4/1 as his best figures along with an exceptional economy rate of 3.78.

Madrid CC's Galileo Finlayson-Ble, who has accounted for six dismissals, has jumped to second position in the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/3 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 7.00 runs per over.

Madrid CC's Imran Siddque is among four bowlers who have picked up four wickets apiece in the Cartama T10 League 2022 thus far. Siddque, who has 2/8 as his best performance, is placed higher than the other three bowlers due to his better economy rate of 5.25.

Other than Nayak, Costa Del Sol's Chris Batten (4), Granada's Philip Townsend (4) and Jamshaid Ur Rehman (3) have been excellent with the ball for the team. Madrid United's Sajjad Mirza (2) and Malaga's Asif Tarar (2) are the most successful bowlers from their respective teams.

